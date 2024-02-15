Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Battlefield Situation, AFU Urgent Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan.

According to Ukrinform, the President's Office reported this.

“Andriy Yermak briefed his interlocutor on the current situation at the frontline and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian defense forces. He particularly emphasized the need to further bolster our air defense systems, as Russia continues its terrorist missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure,” the report says.

The Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to the U.S. Senate for approving the long-awaited decision to continue supporting Ukraine. Andriy Yermak noted that during two years of full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian people have consistently felt reliable support from the United States. He expressed hope that the U.S. House of Representatives will also vote in favor of supporting Ukraine. This would demonstrate America's global leadership in defending freedom and democracy.

“Andriy Yermak thanked both houses of Congress, the administration of President Joseph Biden and all Americans who support the Ukrainian people in their fight for independence against Russia's unjust aggression,” the report says.

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the US Congress to approve a decision on continuing support for Ukraine.