Cannibble Foodtech Enters The US Kosher Gluten Free Food Market And Receives First Order

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE:PLCN) (" Cannibble " or the " Company "), an innovative food technology company that develops food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins, is pleased to announce that it has received an initial $10,000 CAD trial order (the " Initial Order ") from a food distributer operating in California to deliver Kosher for Passover gluten free pita bread, hot dog buns and hamburger buns in preparation for Passover.

Fig. 1 -Kosher for Passover gluten pita bread & buns

The Company is currently working to deliver Kosher for Passover baked products to additional US food distributers before Passover 2024.

The trial order is part of the Company's shift in business strategy after signing an exclusive distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement ") with Eshbal Functional Foods Cooperative Ltd. (" Eshbal ") to sell, market and distribute Eshbal's products in North America. Eshbal is one of the largest gluten-free manufacturers in Israel, with a product line focused on baked goods.

Yoav Bar Joseph, the Company's CEO, said "The Initial Order is important for the Company. After signing the Distribution Agreement, the Company immediately sent samples of Eshbal's gluten free, Kosher for Passover products to its network of US food distributors. The response was immediate as the market needs tasty gluten free baked products. The Company is currently working on orders to deliver substantial amounts of gluten free and Kosher for Passover baked products to satisfy the demand for Passover in April 2024".

About Cannibble

Cannibble is an innovative food technology company that develops food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins. Cannibble has developed proprietary powder-based formulas for food and beverage products targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment. Cannibble is focusing on delivering tasty gluten free baked products to supply the growing demand in the United States.

