Arab League Warns Against Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The permanent representatives of the Arab League cautioned Thursday against Israel's attempts to forcibly displace about 1.5 million Gazans from their territories towards the south.

At the end of their exceptional meeting, the representatives warned against "unprecedented disastrous situation" in the Palestinian city of Rafah due to the forced displacement of large numbers of Palestinians.

They said that the forced displacement crime committed by the occupying power, the Israeli occupation forces, against Palestinian people is an "attack on the Arab national security".

The step would undermine chances of peace in the Middle East, and expand and aggravate its conflict, they noted.

They affirmed support to Egypt in measures it takes to face the repercussions of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Strip, and Egyptian efforts aiming to deliver humanitarian aid into the Strip immediately and sustainably.

Practices of the Israeli entity in the Strip is a continued crime of genocide against Palestinian people, the League's Council said.

It referred, at the same time, to the International Court of Justice's order to Israel on January 26 to take temporary measures to halt the killing of Palestinian civilians and allow the flow of relief aid into the entire Strip.

Additionally, the council affirmed that peace and security in the Middle East region could be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian and Arab territories.

The council urged member states, and civil society organizations and institutions as well as syndicates to place extremist Israeli groups and organizations mentioned in the League's permanent representatives session on January 30 on the Arab terrorism list.

Finally, the council asked member states to boycott all companies and entrepreneurships involved in activities inside the illegal Israeli settlements which were built on Palestinian territories. (pickup previous)

