US Confirms Russian Anti-Satellite Capability 'Threat'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The White House affirmed Thursday there is a 'threat' related to an anti-satellite capability developed by Russia, but it reassured Americans that there is no direct 'danger' to safety of anyone.

The confirmation came following media hype and a statement by House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner on "information pertaining to "dangerous" threat to national security.

"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," he Turner.

"Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat".

Meanwhile, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, said: "I know that Chairman Turner's letter to House members and his subsequent post on social media about a national security threat has prompted a lot of questions.

"While I am limited by how much I can share about the specific nature of the threat, I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing.

"I want to be clear about a couple of things right off the bat. First, this is not an active capability that's been deployed. And though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety. We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth," he elaborated.

"That said, we've been closely monitoring this Russian activity and we will continue to take it very seriously."

He went to say that President Biden has been kept fully informed and regularly informed by his national security team, including today.

He has directed a series of initial actions, including additional briefings to Congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and our partners as well, and with other countries around the world who have interests at stake, Kirby noted. (end)

asj









MENAFN15022024000071011013ID1107859259