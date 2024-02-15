Kuwaiti Horse Rider Comes First In Showjumping Contest In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 15 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti horse rider Ali Al-Khorafi on Thursday ranked first in the second round of the three-star showjumping competition at Qatar's the Amir Sword International Equestrian Festival.

Al-Khorafi told KUNA that he has completed the 130 centimeters-high jumps in a time of 26.93 seconds.

He was followed by the Qatari racers Bassem Mohammad and Hamad Al-Merri who finished the race in time of 26.98 and 27.15 seconds respectively.

Al-Khorafi expressed delight for the achievement which came amid fierce competition from top-notch international racers.

The Amir Sword International Equestrian Festival kicked off Thursday and will continue until Saturday at the indoor and outdoor Longines Arena of Al Shaqab.

With 138 riders competing in showjumping and 14 in dressage from 28 countries, the prestigious event carries a prize pool exceeding 650,000 euros.

The opening day of the championship comprised ten events, featuring showjumping classes ranging from 120-150cm, catering to both three-star and five-star categories. They included four classes for age groups in junior and youth categories.

On Friday, the competition will have seven events for the three-star and five-star categories at a height of 120-150cm, in addition to the one-star category for future riders.

On Saturday - the final day- the competitions will commence with three rounds for the three-star category, featuring heights of 120, 135, and 150cm. Additionally, there will be four rounds for the age groups qualifying for the final of the FEI Championship for the seventh group, in cubs, juniors, and youth categories.

The competitions will culminate with the three five-star events, including for the prestigious The Amir Sword at a height of 160cm which will be held at 12pm and carry 308,600 euros in prize money. (end)

