Sunak: UK Concerned About Devastating Impact Of Israeli Incursion Into Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that the UK was deeply concerned about the loss of civilian life in Gaza and the potentially devastating humanitarian impact of a military incursion into Rafah.

He reiterated, in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, that the immediate priority must be negotiating a humanitarian pause to allow the safe release of hostages and to facilitate considerably more aid going to Gaza, leading to a longer-term sustainable ceasefire.

He highlighted the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port, which the UK stood ready to support on.

He noted the importance of continuing to abide by International Humanitarian Law and protecting civilian infrastructure like hospitals and shelters.

Sunak said that more must be done to ease restrictions on humanitarian supplies and ensure the UN and aid agencies can reach civilians in need throughout Gaza.

The UK Premier said it was vital to avoid inflaming tensions and undermining security in the West Bank.

In the longer term, he affirmed that the UK continued to believe a viable two state solution was the best means to achieve lasting peace and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians. (end)

