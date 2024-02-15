Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - An Amiri decree was issued dissolving the National Assembly, citing the parliament's violation of the Constitution.

KUWAIT - The cabinet held an extraordinary session under the presidency of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at Seif Palace to discuss the proceedings of the National Assembly session of February 7, 2024.

KUWAIT - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah renewed Kuwait's condemnation and rejection of the Israeli occupation's continued aggression on Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company announced a net profit of USD 308 million in 2023.

DOHA - Kuwaiti horse rider Ali Al-Khorafi ranked first in the second round of the three-star showjumping competition at Qatar's the Amir Sword International Equestrian Festival.

RAMALLAH - Health officials in Gaza reported 87 casualties and 104 injured from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

NEW YORK - Amid ongoing airstrikes targeting Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah and reports that Israeli forces have conducted a military operation inside the Nasser Hospital Complex, concerns over a potential ground invasion of the densely populated border city are escalating.

CAIRO - The permanent representatives of the Arab League cautioned against Israel's attempts to forcibly displace about 1.5 million Gazans from their territories towards the south.

CAIRO - Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit called for an urgent plan to respond to humanitarian aid request by Palestine.



ROME - The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) adopted an ambitious USD 2 billion-worth plan to reduce hunger and poverty for over 100 million rural people worldwide. (end)

