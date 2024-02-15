Sri Lanka Seeks Interpol Assistance To Hunt For 42 Alleged Criminals

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka has sought the assistance of Interpol to hunt for 42 alleged wanted criminals, the Police said.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon said that Interpol Red Notices have been issued for the criminals who had fled the country.

He said that suspects accused of assisting some of the criminals to flee the country will also be arrested.

The IGP also said that the 'Yukthiya' program which was launched to nab suspects linked to drugs was still continuing.

Several concerns had been raised about the program but the Acting IGP said the operation has not been suspended. (Colombo Gazette)