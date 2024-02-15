Keheliya Rambukwella Remanded Further

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was ordered to be remanded further until 29th February over the import of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials.

The order was given when the case was taken up for hearing again, Thursday.

Rambukwella was earlier remanded till 15th February over the procurement of substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested Rambukwella, who was the Minister of Health before he was made Environment Minister, after recording a statement from him for nearly 10 hours.

The Minister was summoned by the CID to record a statement over his alleged links to the deal.

He was arrested after being questioned for several hours. (Colombo Gazette)