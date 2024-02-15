(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Launch New Website and Design Team Updates

- Mercedes BurtonDALLAS, TX, US, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House, pioneers in visual communications and consulting for healthcare and corporate environments, are excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website . This launch represents a significant milestone in the firms' commitment to providing accessible and innovative art consulting services.A New Digital Home for Visual Communications Consulting ExcellenceThe new website has been crafted to offer an intuitive, user-friendly experience, allowing clients and visitors to easily navigate through a sampling of the firms' extensive portfolio of projects, services, and insights into the art consulting process. Highlighting their dual expertise in catering to both healthcare and corporate sectors, the website serves as a comprehensive resource for those looking to enhance their spaces with visual communication that heals, inspires, and engages.“We're excited to have a streamlined website so prospective clients and collaborators can easily get an idea of the services we offer,” said the firms' President, Sara Beth Joyner.Enhanced Features for an Engaging User ExperienceKey features of the newly launched website include:.A sleek, modern design that reflects the firms' innovative approach to visual communications and art consulting..Improved navigation and organization, making it easier than ever for visitors to find the information they need..A portfolio section showcasing the firms' wide-ranging projects across healthcare and corporate settings.Leadership at the Forefront of Design InnovationIn a strategic move to bolster their design leadership, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have elevated their Senior Project Manager, Mercedes Burton, to the role of Director of Design.“I'm happy to continue building our reputation of excellent design and client-centered consulting, shared Mercedes. With a rich background in art consulting and a deep understanding of evidence-based design, the newly appointed Director of Design is set to lead the firms' creative direction to new heights, ensuring that every project reflects the latest in design thinking and visual communication strategy.A Vision for the FutureThe launch of the new branding and website underscore Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's vision for the future: to continue leading the way in visual communications and art consulting through innovation, expertise, and a deep commitment to enhancing environments with art. As the firms embark on this exciting new chapter, they invite clients, partners, and art enthusiasts to explore their new digital presence and discover the possibilities of transforming spaces with curated art collections.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art HouseHealthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website:

