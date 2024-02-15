Signals Announces The Revtech Summit, A Virtual B2B Leadership Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tune into the RevTech Summit on February 21st

Join Signals at the FREE, one-day RevTech Summit on Feb 21, 2024, 9 a.m. PST. Tailored for marketing, sales pros, and execs, aiming for growth.

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signals is thrilled to announce the RevTech Summit, a virtual event tailored for marketing and sales professionals, revenue leaders, and business executives committed to driving growth and optimizing revenue streams. Signals has organized this event to provide leaders with access to a community of experts who will share their successful strategies and tips on how their organizations achieve success.Attendees can stream the 4 hours of live presentations on LinkedIn, YouTube, and revtechsummit, along with the 15+ hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations, on February 21st starting at 9 a.m. PST.The summit, offered at no cost, offers attendees exclusive access to a wealth of knowledge aimed at empowering teams to unlock their revenue potential. With a line-up of 32 industry-leading speakers and exclusive offers available for registrants.The speakers are some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space, sharing insights on critical tactics for go-to-market, data-driven strategies, the latest revenue-generating trends, and more. This Summit is your chance to learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world's leading organizations.Highlighted topics include "The Future of Go-To-Market," "Revenue Performance Assessment: Split the Funnel Analysis," "Conquering Indecision: Using Value Selling to Win Over the C-Suite," and more.The live session starts at 9 a.m. PST, where the RevTech Summit award winners will be announced, followed by the keynote featuring Henry Schuck, CEO and Co-Founder of ZoomInfo, and David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes.Live Session Speakers Include;10 a.m. PST Sangram Vajre, Founder of GTM Partners10:30 a.m. PST Megan Bowan, CEO of Refine Labs11 a.m. PST Lindsey Tishgard, CMO of MediaFly11:30 a.m. PST Brandee Sanders, CMO of Revenue12 p.m. PST Mark Maughan, COO of DOMOThe RevTech Summit, presented by Signals, builds on the success of the previous events that have attracted over 25,000 participants and featured more than 160 top B2B sales and marketing companies. This year's summit promises to deliver unparalleled value through its curated content, renowned speakers, and actionable insights.Register now for free at revtechsummit to secure your spot among the industry's elite and gain access to a wealth of information that can help transform your GTM strategies.About Signals:Signals is an innovative marketing automation platform designed specifically for sales and marketing leaders in B2B companies, allowing you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated workflows. Signals are trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler, and more. Signals have helped their customers create highly qualified leads by using AI to interpret the buyers' signals. Learn about your future buyers at getsignals.

Jenny Young

Signals

+1 3308675309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube