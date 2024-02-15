Perception Unveils Innovative AI Tool Enabling Designers To Translate Words Into Color Palettes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new tool, Perception Studio, merges AI and color psychology together to help users make impactful design decisions



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perception , the design intelligence company, announced the launch of Perception Studio – a new offering to help designers effortlessly craft color palettes within an intuitive, web-based platform. Combining generative AI with in-depth color psychology research, Perception Studio is poised to transform how color choices are made in the design industry.



Perception Studio's comprehensive tools empower designers to tell cohesive brand stories through color. Using its integrated all-in-one-tool, creatives can receive AI recommended color palettes by seamlessly blending their brand colors with carefully chosen keywords that convey the precise mood or inspiration desired for a project. Starting today,

creatives can subscribe to Perception Studio, with plans starting at $11 per month , unlocking access to a range of features including:





AI-assisted Color Palette Builder: Unlimited use of palette building tools to generate custom color palettes with instant AI-powered recommendations.

Color Palette Analyzer: Validate your own color choices by requesting a detailed analysis based on color psychology research. Creative Inspiration: Full access to Perception's Palette Dictionary containing over 50M+ color palettes definitions indexed by individual colors and words.

"Our Perception Studio offering marks a significant milestone in the intersection of AI and design," said Mike Merchant, CEO and Founder of Perception. "While large language models can be used to generate images and videos, these systems are truly black boxes to designers providing limited creative control over the results. We're laser-focused on creating tools that keep the brush in the artists' hands, while using AI in a very pragmatic way."



Perception Studio enables creators to unlock the language of design, offering a pathway to deeper emotional resonance with their audience. To learn more about and subscribe to Perception Studio visit .



About Perception

Perception is at the forefront of integrating AI technology and color psychology research into innovative tools that elevate the design process. Founded by Mike Merchant (CEO), Perception envisions a world where every creative professional can make meaningful design decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .



CONTACT: Christopher Farron, [email protected] , 949-420-0848

