The Multi-Award Screenwriter Shaneen Bonner Announces Her New Script Titled From Homeless To Hollywood.

The Multi-Award winner Shaneen Bonner announces her upcoming film script From Homeless To Hollywood. The film script depicts the true story of Shaneen Bonner.

- Shaneen BonnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Multi-award winner Shaneen Bonner announces her upcoming film script of her life titled From Homeless To Hollywood. The film script depicts Shaneen Bonner's journey from homelessness to a new life as a businesswoman.The movie script is drama-filled, passionate, and sentimental script. The movie script has won thirty-plus awards internationally and is being viewed by over fifty film festivals.The movie script soundtrack single " Great God Live' has won two film festival awards as the "Best Movie Music" soundtrack. The movie script has also garnered another win and two film festival selections.View on Youtube:From Homeless to Hollywood, industry professionals have praised the script worldwide.About Shaneen Bonner:Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award screenwriter and Grammy-considered artist who owns several businesses in the entertainment industry. She owns Decree Records, a nominated radio station, Decree Radio, and Decree Entertainment Magazine. Shaneen has become an active member of IMBD. She's an active member of the NAACP organization. Shaneen Bonner authored two books, " Expelled" and "Bleeding Within."Shaneen is featured in several newspapers and magazines nationwide.Stay Connected with Shaneen C. BonnerWebsite:Email: ...Facebook:Instagram:

