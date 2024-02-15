Citizen Storage Management's Chimane Boyd Named 2023 Property Manager Of The Year By Tennessee Self Storage Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Citizen Storage Management

Chimane Boyd of Citizen Storage receives TNSSA's Manager of the Year Award

TNSSA recognizes Chimane Boyd for her exceptional contributions, significantly enhancing the self storage facility's performance and customer service standards.

- Andrew Beekman, President of TNSSAROYAL OAK, MI, US, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an industry where excellence and innovation are paramount, Citizen Storage Management proudly announces that Chimane Boyd, the remarkable property manager of its Titus Road facility in Memphis, TN, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Property Manager of the Year award by the Tennessee Self Storage Association (TNSSA).This accolade is awarded annually by the TNSSA to a self-storage facility manager who demonstrates outstanding commitment to leadership, creativity, operational efficiency, and community involvement. Chimane Boyd has been recognized for her exceptional contributions to these areas, significantly enhancing the facility's performance and customer service standards.Andrew Beekman, President of TNSSA, and Melissa Huff, TNSSA Executive Director, presented the award to Boyd during the organization's Winter Luncheon in Nashville, TN. "Chimane Boyd exemplifies the pinnacle of property management excellence. Her innovative strategies and dedication have not only led to impressive operational results but have also forged stronger community ties," said Beekman.Under Boyd's stewardship, the Citizen Storage facility has seen remarkable achievements:.Revenue Growth: Implementation of strategic initiatives leading to increased facility revenue..High Occupancy Rates: Maintaining high occupancy levels by exceeding company KPI goals on lead conversion and connecting with customers on a personal level..Low Delinquency Rates: Delinquencies maintained at an admirable 4.5%, demonstrating efficient account management.Peter Spickenagel, President of Citizen Storage Management, expressed his pride in Boyd's recognition: "Chimane's award is a testament to our team's collective effort and our unwavering commitment to excellence in the self-storage industry. Her approach to management, emphasizing team development and building quality relationships, sets a benchmark for the industry."About Tennessee Self Storage Association:The TNSSA supports its members through education, legal resources, and community building efforts. For more information, please visit TNSSA Website .About Citizen Storage Management:Citizen Storage Management (CSM), headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, is a leading third-party self storage facility management, acquisitions, and development company. The Company manages fourteen facilities in Five states, with more than 5,500 self storage units comprising more than 700,000 Net Rentable Square Feet with an asset value of over $100 million. To learn about Citizen Storage Management, schedule a consultation or call 248-600-4790.

Stephanie Farber

Creative Blend Design

+1 210-602-7533

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn