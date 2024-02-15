Elite Fine Jewelers Offers Pre Owned Luxury Watches

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tempe, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempe, Arizona -

Tempe, AZ - Elite Fine Jewelers, a family-owned and operated jewelry store in Tempe, AZ, is offering pre-owned luxury watches . Luxury watches are more than a watch, they symbolize elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty. Having a distinguished timepiece from brands, such as Omega, Rolex, Cartier, Breitling, and others is considered to be a dream for many people. Despite the significant price tag of such watches, the attractiveness of pre-owned luxury watches has been steadily rising.

There are a number of advantages to buying pre-owned luxury watches. These include: unequaled affordability and investment opportunity, timeless prestige and elegance, craftsmanship and heritage, quality assurance and warranty, and a wide range of choices.

The quality of the products and services offered at Elite can be seen with the five-star reviews from highly satisfied clients. For instance, in a recent review, Tawny P. gave them a five-star rating and said,“I purchased a beautiful loose diamond at a great price from Elite. Gina helped me find the perfect setting for my new diamond ring as well an amazing setting for my own smaller diamond to turn into a pendant. Their on-site jeweler worked his magic and I could not have been happier with the results. Absolutely breathtaking! Buy, sell or trade, I'm an Elite Fine Jewelers customer for life. Ask for Gina.” With around 120 reviews, they have an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google.

Through Elite Fine Jewelers, it's possible to find an affordable pre-owned Rolex Scottsdale residents are looking for. With more than 70 years of family history, the jewelry store has a catalog of a wide range of the best fine jewelry, engagement rings, designer jewelry, certified diamonds, luxury watches, bracelets, estate and vintage jewelry, pendants, rings, earrings, and more. They aim to offer items at competitive prices with savings that can reach up to 80 percent.

They offer a luxury watch collection that is considered to be one of the finest in the city, ranging from pre-owned luxury watches to brand-new watches. Their luxury watches range in price, from $350 up to $42,000. The company believes in making luxury watches and other precious items more accessible, so that more people can enjoy the timeless and generational appeal of luxury items.

To ensure that people find it accessible, they offer a number of options. The first option is made possible through financing. This option allows clients to pay for the items over time, offering various advantages, such as: no initial payment needed; interest-free financing for up to 24 months; ability to secure their jewelry today; and ability to easily manage affordable monthly payments.

The second option is through leasing, which allows clients to get a particular jewelry with only $70 down payment. The leasing option offers a number of advantages, such as: no credit checks, minimal down payment of $70, immediate possession of the jewelry, and flexibility with a payment option of 90 days or early buy-out after 90 days.

The third option is the layaway, which offers lock-in low prices that allow the client to secure their piece of item. There are a number of advantages of the layaway: easy payment managed through their user-friendly and secure mobile app, flexible layaway plans custom-fitted to one's budget, and no additional fees and no credit checks.

Launched in 1980, Elite Fine Jewelers is a family owned and operated jewelry enterprise that was started by Larry C. in Chicago. In 2008, the business was moved to Arizona and they introduced their wholesale operation. They opened their doors to the public in 2016, offering excellent craftsmanship and a wide selection of captivating jewelry. From buying and selling gold, platinum, diamonds, silver, coins, estate jewelry, and watches, to crafting lovely unique pieces that fulfill the very desires of people, their award-winning in-house jeweler is focused on providing perfect craftsmanship.

When interested in affordable jewelry Scottsdale residents can visit the Elite Fine Jewelers website or contact them through the telephone or by email. Their store is open from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm on Saturdays.

###

For more information about Elite Fine Jewelers, contact the company here:

Elite Fine Jewelers

Ashley Cohen

480-699-6639

...

809 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

CONTACT: Ashley Cohen