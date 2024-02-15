(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dr. Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 50th anniversary on TSX.
Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. To learn more, please visit .
Continue Reading
Extendicare Opens the Market Thursday, February 15, 2024
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN15022024003732001241ID1107859144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.