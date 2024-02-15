               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Extendicare Opens The Market


2/15/2024 5:50:22 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dr. Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 50th anniversary on TSX.

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. To learn more, please visit .

Continue Reading



Extendicare Opens the Market Thursday, February 15, 2024

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN15022024003732001241ID1107859144

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search