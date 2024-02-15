Texas Eclipse Festival 2024 In Burnet Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Texas Eclipse Promo Code is "RSVP"AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Eclipse Festival 2024 is an immersive event celebrating human culture and innovation against the backdrop of a total solar eclipse. It features world-class musical performances, interactive art installations representing over 13 countries, and trailblazing encounters that highlight Texas's contributions to space exploration and Austin's role in cultural and technological advancements. The festival also includes tech activations, a space travel expo, and panels by scientific experts, providing a comprehensive experience that aims to expand attendees' perspectives on art, science, and technology. For more detailed information, visit their experience page. The Texas Eclipse Promo Code is "RSVP" and can be used to purchase discount tickets and passes to the festival.The Texas Eclipse Festival 2024 page provides comprehensive details about ticket options for an event celebrating a total solar eclipse in Burnet, Texas. It covers various ticket packages, including General Admission, VIP, and Hotel packages, along with add-ons for camping and parking. The festival, scheduled for April 5-9, promises an engaging mix of music, art, food, and educational exhibits related to space and technology. Key information includes pricing, amenities offered with each package, the policy for children's admission, payment plans, and the refund policy. For more details, please visit their website directly. The Promo code "RSVP" is the Texas Eclipse Festival discount code .Discount Texas Eclipse Festival Tickets and PassesAt the Texas Eclipse Festival, every ticket grants access to standard campgrounds, with options for General Admission (GA) and VIP tickets that vary by arrival day, though departure is the same for all. After ticket purchase, attendees can opt to enhance their camping experience through available upgrades. However, these camping upgrades necessitate having a festival ticket. The Texas Eclipse 2024 Promo Code is "RSVP" for GA and VIP admission.Texas Eclipse Festival Camping DiscountThe Texas Eclipse Festival, happening April 5-9 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, offers a four-day experience of music, art, food, space, and technology, centered around a total solar eclipse. Set conveniently near Austin and San Antonio, it's an opportunity for camping and enjoying family-friendly activities, including music performances and space exhibits. Payment plans for tickets are available for a limited time.Texas Eclipse Festival General Admission Discount Promo CodeThe General Admission package for the Texas Eclipse Festival comes in 4-day, 3-day, and 2-day options, granting access to standard tent-only campgrounds and festival areas. Separate purchases are required for car camping or parking, with campsites at about 240 square feet. Children 12 and under attend free, and there are discounts for ages 13–17, with the requirement that all attendees have a wristband. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian, verified at Family Registration.Texas Eclipse Festival Discount VIP PassesThe VIP Admission Package for the Texas Eclipse Festival offers an enhanced experience with fast track entry, exclusive stage views, private restrooms, VIP bars, and special merchandise including laminate and eclipse glasses. This package is available in 4-day, 3-day, and 2-day lengths, with standard tent camping. Additional purchases are required for car camping or parking. Discounts are available for youths aged 13–17, and children 12 and under are free, but all must have wristbands and be accompanied by a guardian.Texas Eclipse Festival Hotel DiscountThe Hotel Package for the Texas Eclipse Festival includes a 2 to 4-night hotel stay in nearby cities like Austin, Round Rock, and Cedar Park, with options for GA or VIP festival tickets. Additional exclusive experiences are available for purchase. This package does not cover transportation to the festival venue.Texas Eclipse Festival Campaign Add ons and Parking discountEnhance your camping at Texas Eclipse with RV passes, glamping setups, car camping, and parking passes. Pre-purchase a parking pass online for a discount, ensuring your vehicle's spot on-site. For more information please visit and and

