Convoso Recognized As Specialist In Aragon Research Globetm For Conversational AI In The Intelligent Contact Center, 2024

Convoso's solution suite and conversational AI, Voso, featured as technologies enabling increased, automated engagement that accelerates sales performance.

- Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-FounderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , a leading provider of outbound contact center software, announces positioning by Aragon Research, Inc. as a Specialist in the second Aragon Research Globe TM for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC).Among the strengths of Convoso's offerings, the Aragon Research GlobeTM identified the company's Conversational AI that automates inbound and outbound engagements and integrates with the CCaaS dialing platform. Voso enables businesses to boost efficiency and productivity by delivering more engagement options and automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks.“It's very rewarding to be included in this report. Convoso has innovated to drive customer growth and profitability since launching 18 years ago,” said Convoso Chief Product Officer Bobby Hakimi.“We committed to advancing the technology of our conversational AI, and we continue to both improve its functionality and expand its capabilities across more use cases.”“For businesses driving revenue growth via their contact center operations, the integration of AI is essential for adapting to an evolving landscape in sales and lead generation,” said Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi.“We appreciate the Aragon Research analysts for acknowledging our innovations that better serve customer revenue goals from our robust suite of solutions to our advanced conversational AI, Voso.“The comprehensive report explores 20 major provider solutions that include conversational AI native to their ICC offerings or providers with solutions focused exclusively for the ICC–addressing overarching trends identified by Aragon Research.ABOUT ARAGON RESEARCHAragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts.ABOUT CONVOSOConvoso is a CCaaS leader of contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated solutions to drive customer growth, while supporting regulatory compliance. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI gamechanger Voso to further scale sales and revenue.Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

