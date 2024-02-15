360 AGENCY, SCORES MAJOR ACCOLADES WITH FIRST ANNUAL “WOMEN RAISE THE GAME,” PRESENTED BY BOLDYN NETWORKS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of Super Bowl LVIII this week, 360 Agency , an award-winning female-owned Marketing agency based in Los Angeles, has garnered significant recognition through its inaugural "Women Raise the Game," Presented by Bodlyn Networks . This event, which honored the women that serve as the pillars of success in sports was held in anticipation of this year's record-breaking game, has earned major accolades for the agency for its tribute to prominent female trailblazers, Holly Robinson-Peete (Actress-Philanthropist and wife of Retired NFL Player Rodney Peete, Philanthropist of the Year), Sammy Schuster (Mother of NFL Wide Receiver & Super Bowl Champion Juju Smith-Schuster, Visionary of the Year), Zaileen Janmohamed (President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, Woman of the Year), Laura Warner (Mother of 49ers Fred Warner & Buccaneers Troy Warner, Cultural Trailblazer of the Year), Taylor Rooks (Dynamic and versatile Sports Journalist, Journalist of the Year), Ana Martinez (Mother of LA Chargers Michael Davis, Cultural Impact Honoree). Other notable guests included Grammy Producer Hit-Boy, Actively Black CEO Lanny Smith, and Tech Entrepreneur & Diversity Advocate Marilyn Booker. In addition to the festivities, Grammy Award- Winning Super Bowl performer, Jermain Dupri DJ'd the event.

The”Women Raise the Game Event,” Presented by Bodlyn Networks is the brainchild of agency founder CEO Tish Galindo and Managing Partner, Chief Strategy Officer Tamala Barksdale.

“We seized the opportunity to leverage female interest in this year's Super Bowl since all eyes were on global superstar Taylor Swift and couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome,” stated Tish Galindo, CEO of 360 Agency. "We anticipate leveraging additional opportunities at events traditionally catering to male audiences, providing spaces to celebrate women succeeding in unexpected industries."“We're eyeing The Espys and The Cannes Lion Festival.”

“We believe women bring unique backgrounds, perspectives and experiences to the table. We know that without real diversity we would never deliver world class solutions, and that's what Boldyn Networks is all about,” said Jeannie Weaver, CMO, Boldyn Networks.“The positive response from this event has been exciting and we eagerly anticipate future collaborations with 360 Agency on upcoming events.”

ABOUT 360 AGENCY:

Established in 2011 by Tish Galindo, 360 Agency takes pride in being 100% Latina and Black-owned by its female founder and CSO. With a track record of serving Fortune 50 global brands such as AT&T, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Nike, VRBO, HBO, Paramount, Disney, Dasani Water, and DirectTV, the award-winning agency excels in positioning brands to win with growth and influence audiences. The agency authored the consumer platforms, AT&T Dream in Black, HBO's Palante and Human by Orientation.

ABOUT WOMEN RAISE THE GAME:

Women Raise the Game (WRTG) is the only premier national platform devoted to honoring the women who power success in unexpected industries. The WRTG mission is to amplify their successes for new generations of powerful women.

