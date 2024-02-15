Nexthome Blue Skies Partner With First Horizon For Financial Planning Seminar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 10th, NextHome Blue Skies partnered with First Horizon Bank, the Viewmont location in Hickory, North Carolina, for our first Financial Planning Seminar. Julie Justice, Dennis Smart, and Aaron Brown from First Horizon were presenters. NextHome Blue Skies provided light refreshments.Julie Justice, the Retail Market Manager at First Horizon Bank, reviewed the history of First Horizon being in business for 160 years and the bank's personal touch. "Committed to excellence, elevating equity, and caring about our people are First Horizon's commitment to our clients," Justice said. She also explained the new 5/5/5 rule that just went into effect at the Viewmont location. This rule means they open 5 minutes early, stay 5 minutes after closing, and greet you within 5 seconds of entering the bank.Dennis Smart, the Branch Manager of the Viewmont location, said, "When you call First Horizon Bank, we don't have an automated pickup; we have an individual associate pick up the call." He continued that if you lose your debit card or open a new account, you receive your new debit card the same day. Smart went over the services they offered: personal, business, and savings accounts, bank CDs, IRAs, loans, fixed annuities, and life insurance, to name a few.Aaron Brown, a Financial Advisor from First Horizon Advisors, Inc., talked about the personal advice everyone needs to understand their financial goals. The advisors at First Horizon is part of your team; they give you feedback and support to lead you toward your financial goals. He then went over 401 K's, IRAs, Roth IRAs, equity compensation, Keogh, SEP, and college savings plans plus 529 plans. He finished by saying that you need a one-on-one to determine your financial goals.Our next Financial Planning Seminar will be held on April 6th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited and will be held at the First Horizon Bank at 1420 2nd Avenue NE, Hickory, North Carolina. You can register for this seminar at nexthomeblueskies under the Events/Service tab.NextHome Blue Skies is located in Hickory, North Carolina, and provides professional real estate services to our clients. We serve Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, Alexander, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties. Our goal is to meet the needs of our clients no matter what they are selling or buying. Our clients are first, and we take that very seriously. We also believe in giving back to the community and are honored to be a Veteran Owned Real Estate company. Let us help earn your trust, business, and, most importantly, friendship. When you're ready to make a move, contact NextHome Blue Skies. We guarantee you will see the difference in quality service.To learn more about NextHome Blue Skies, their events, and service, contact us at nexthomeblueskies or 828.330.6088.

