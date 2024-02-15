Italian Americans And Native Americans Forge Historic Milestone - IAOVC And NAGA Make Joint Presentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eunice Davidson, President and founding member of NAGA (L) and Andre DiMino, President of IAOVC (R) make joint presentation to meeting of Italian American organizations sponsored by Scranton UNICO.

Mr. and Mrs. Davidson of NAGA present ceremonial star blanket to Andre DiMino of IAOVC to commemorate the historic milestone of the alliance between Native Americans and Italian Americans

Members of Scranton UNICO, sponsors of the historic event, with Andre DiMino, holding ceremonial star blanket (seated center). Eunice and David Davidson (seated to right), presented the star blanket to Mr. DiMino to commemorate the milestone alliance.

NORTHVALE, NJ, US, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America's largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, announced that, for the first time a historic alliance was launched. IAOVC President Andre DiMino welcomed Eunice Davidson, President and founding member of the Native American Guardians Association (“NAGA”) to a meeting of Italian American organizations sponsored by Scranton UNICO with over 150 in attendance. DiMino made a presentation for opposition to Bill S2970, a US Senate Bill that seeks to eliminate the federal Columbus Day Holiday, and to announce the unprecedented alliance with NAGA.Scranton UNICO welcomed Mr. DiMino and Mrs. Davidson to the meeting to discuss US Senate Bill S2970. The bill, introduced in late 2023, seeks to eliminate Columbus Day as a Federal holiday and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day. Mr. DiMino and Mrs. Davidson presented their research and how to contact government representatives to vote against US Senate Bill S2970. Both discussed the many myths and mistruths about Christopher Columbus and questioned as to why Columbus Day, as well as many Native American images and icons, are trying to be“Cancelled”. Mrs. Davidson reviewed the rich heritage of her Native American ancestors and emphasized that all cultures should be respected and should strive to“Educate, not eradicate.” Mr. DiMno and Mrs. Davidson thanked Thomas Damigella, of the Italian American Alliance of Massachusetts, for arranging this historic collaboration.“This is a historic collaboration between Native Americans and Italian Americans. It was encouraging to see so many supporters come out to learn more about this 'historical preservation' and why it is important to all, not just Italian Americans. Columbus Day must be preserved for the 25 million Italian Americans as it represents an apology for the horrible treatment and discrimination our immigrant ancestors endured. We all need to be united with one voice to call our representatives to let them know how we feel and why it is important to preserve Columbus Day as a Federal holiday,” said Mr. DiMino. He added,“Italian Americans are a recognized group under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, and changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day is a violation of our civil rights and an insult to Italian Americans across the Country. Instead of discriminating against Italian Americans, recognize Indigenous Peoples on International Indigenous Peoples Day, August 9, as recognized by the United Nations. We are so pleased and honored to be joining with NAGA to foster unity and not division. We support NAGA's mission of preserving Native American heritage as they now join with us to defend our heritage by preserving Columbus Day.” In addition to Scranton UNICO, those gathered at the event included leadership and membership of a large number of Italian American organizations.IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc/donate. To learn more about Native American Guardians Association (“NAGA”), visit nagaeducation.IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest,” to individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Digest at no charge, email your request to ... or fill out the form on iaovc.

