Stoneridge, Inc. To Broadcast Its Fourth-Quarter 2023 Conference Call On The Web

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOVI, Mich., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI ) will webcast its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jim Zizelman, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.
The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations
page of the Investors section of the Company's website, .
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at .
