The Adventure Boom: Squaremouth Reveals Surge In Thrill-Seeking Getaways This Spring

As many travelers eagerly anticipate the arrival of spring, leading travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth releases data about the surge in the number of travelers seeking adventurous getaways.

Squaremouth polled more than 3,250 travel insurance customers about the nature of their upcoming spring getaways. More than 42% of respondents revealed that the purpose of their trip is to "look for adventure." Travelers Searching for Adventure Coverage in Record Numbers So far in 2024, Squaremouth has seen more spring travelers search for adventure policies than ever. Specifically, sales for Sports & Activities plans are up 23% from last year. The most common adventure activities insured by travelers this spring include:

Hiking/Trekking

Scuba Diving

Horse Riding



Safari Cycling Adventure Destinations See Growth, Despite Rising Costs Squaremouth recently released the top spring destinations of 2024 , which highlighted a strong interest in European travel. The data also uncovered that more travelers are booking spring trips to famous adventure destinations. This increase is despite rising costs, with travelers spending 42% more on international trips this spring compared to last. The destinations featured below are well-known for their iconic outdoor attractions, and have all seen a surge in interest compared to last year. Popular Adventure Travel Destinations See Surge in Popularity

Destination

Name Policy Sales

Increase

(From Last Year) Average Trip Cost Australia 66.50

% $11,124 Peru 49.17

% $10,376 Switzerland 46.38

% $10,587 New Zealand 31.82

% $11,976 Japan 28.66

% $10,490 South Africa 25.11

% $17,770 Iceland 16.15

% $8,709 Nepal 15.38

% $8,954 Chile 12.50

% $10,042 Costa Rica 6.31

% $6,781

4 Tips for Adventure Travelers This Spring

1. Search for the Best Prices: Americans are spending more on spring travel than ever before. Avoid overspending on your getaway by being flexible with your travel dates and using price comparison tools to find the best deals on flights, accommodations, and activities.

2. Protect Your Trip Expenses:

When booking travel, particularly high-cost trips, consider safeguarding your expenses with insurance. Comprehensive travel insurance provides valuable cancellation coverage

that offers reimbursement if you can no longer travel as planned.



3. Select a Policy That Covers Sports:

Some travel insurance providers offer policies specifically built for adventurers. The best adventure plans will include the following benefits:









Sports & Activities



Sports Equipment Loss



Sports Equipment Delay Sports Weather Loss

4. Stay Informed About Local Regulations:

Check and stay updated on any travel-related regulations at your destination. Be aware of entry requirements, health protocols, and any restrictions that may impact your plans.



Methodology: Squaremouth identified trends amongst travel insurance policy sales purchased with travel dates between 3/19/24 - 6/20/24 and purchased before 2/12/24.



