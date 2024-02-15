Blackberry Completes Repayment Of $150 Million Extendable Debentures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB ; TSX: BB) today announced the full repayment of all principal and interest amounts outstanding under its 1.75% extendable convertible unsecured debentures
due on February 15, 2024.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry and follow @BlackBerry.
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]
SOURCE BlackBerry Limited
MENAFN15022024003732001241ID1107859106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.