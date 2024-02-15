Aviation Asset Management Market Size Worth $533.4 Billion By 2033; Rising Demand For Aircraft Leasing To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aviation asset management market size from USD 321.3 billion in 2023 to USD 533.4 billion in 10 years. The rising air traffic drives the market's growth. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest global aviation asset management market, with a 32.4% market revenue share in 2023.

Newark, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 321.3 billion aviation asset management market will reach USD 533.4 billion by 2033. Aviation asset management is an advisory service offered to various financial institutions, leasing companies, and aircraft operators. One service that provides end-to-end life cycle management is aviation asset management. Leasing aircraft surveys are used to assist in this. Maintenance document auditing is another aspect of aviation asset management. The market value of aviation asset management has increased due to rising air traffic brought on by an ever-increasing number of commuters. Aviation asset management will have significant growth prospects due to the growing emphasis on advancing domestic civil aviation, particularly in emerging nations, and the increased purchase of cutting-edge aircraft. Aviation asset management will benefit from the rise of retrofit and aftermarkets.



Key Insights on Aviation Asset Management Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to the growth in the aviation industry throughout the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to capture a sizable portion of the market and grow at an accelerated rate in the years to come. Government efforts to enhance manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry are drawing large amounts of greenfield and brownfield capital, which will positively impact the market. China Airlines is partnered with IFS to provide aviation asset management services; as a result, the airline was able to increase the efficiency of its management process by 10%, increase the efficiency of its checks delivery system by 3%, and reduce layover periods in scheduled aircraft maintenance by an average of thirty days.



The leasing segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 134.9 billion.



The direct purchase segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 106.0 billion.



The commercial platforms segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 186.3 billion.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rise in air traffic



Using an asset management system helps the aviation industry since it reduces fixed and variable management costs and is highly effective. Market players also leverage intelligence and real-time analytical solutions to improve their services and save costs in vital areas such as fraud detection, marketing, data management, and tracking. Therefore, the worldwide aviation asset management market is projected to grow more quickly over the next five years due to supporting government policies and regulations and increasing the number of people eager to travel by air.



Restraint: High cost



The high costs of producing new aircraft will seriously hamper the aviation asset management market's growth rate. Government-imposed strict industrial rules will also slow the rate of expansion of the aviation asset management business. Furthermore, reduced aircraft manufacturing would further disrupt the aviation asset management market development rate due to supplier limits.



Opportunity: The rising demand for aircraft leasing



Aviation asset management companies are seeing opportunities to expand their customers into new geographic areas due to the growing demand for aircraft leasing. For example, there is a specific need for aircraft leasing in emerging economies such as China and India, with a growing middle class and rising air travel demand. Aviation asset management companies can access these markets by providing services to aircraft leasing companies in these regions.



Some of the major players operating in the aviation asset management market are:



● Aercap Holdings N.V.

● Airbus Group

● BBAM LP

● GA Telesis, LLC

● Skyworks Capital, LLC

● Cumen Aviation

● Aerdata (Subsidiary of the Boeing Company)

● Aviation Asset Management, Inc.

● Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd.

● GE Capital Aviation Services (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Service:



● Regulatory Certifications

● Technical

● Leasing



By Type:



● Operating Lease

● Sale & Lease Back

● Direct Purchase

● Finance Lease



By End-User:



● MRO Services

● Commercial Platforms



About the report:



The global aviation asset management market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



