Large Format Printer Market Targets $13.70 Billion By 2030, Fueled By 4.2% CAGR

Large Format Printer Market

Large Format Printer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Large Format Printer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering (Printer, Software, and Service), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing and Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)), Print Width (11" TO 24", 24" TO 36”, 34" TO 44", 44" TO 60", 60" TO 72", and Above 72"), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Apparels & Textiles, Signage, Advertising, Décor, CAD & Technical Printing, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global large format printer market size was valued at $9.15 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

A large format printer is a machine, which enables to print materials between 12 and 100-plus inches and give a good range to create a variety of different promotional materials. These printers are durable and more powerful than traditional office printers. Large format printers are also designed for high-production capacity and offer rapid function compared to other types of professional-grade printers. Large format uses are very practical and their capabilities expand beyond posters. In addition to paper-based materials, some of these printers are designed to print on vinyl, wood, fabric, wallpaper, coated metal, ceramic, and foam.

In addition, advancements in technology across various components of printers such as ink and ink-level monitoring software have enhanced their efficiency and productivity. Nowadays, large format printers can help in creating outdoor signs, construction drawings, and blueprints. Some printers can print almost anything as long as the media fits within dimensions of printer hardware itself, therefore, such printers are used in sectors such as advertising, textile, and vehicle wraps.

Competitive Analysis:

The Large Format Printer industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the Large Format Printer market include,

➡️ AGFA-GEVAERT

➡️ Canon Inc.

➡️ Durst Group AG

➡️ Epson Corporation

➡️ HP Development Company, L.P.

➡️ Konica Minolta

➡️ Mimaki Engineering

➡️ Ricoh

➡️ Roland

➡️ FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the large format printer market growth are increasing usage of large format printers in textile and advertising industries, growing popularity of dye-Sublimation printing, and increasing adoption of UV-curable Inkjet printer. However, high initial investments and operating costs restricts the market growth. On the contrary, increasing adoption of large format printer in vehicle wrap and home furnishing applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect large format printer industry during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global large format printer market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall large format printer market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and large format printer market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The current large format printer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the large format printer market share of key vendors.

➡️ The report includes the market trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

