Dave & Kendra Rone Honored With Prestigious Invitation

Pocatello, Idaho Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

POCATELLO, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dave & Kendra Rone, Pocatello, Idaho, has accepted an invitation to become an“Invited Author” on the financial website, Annuity . Dave & Kendra now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.Dave & Kendra have enjoyed hosting various community education workshops and events throughout their ten years in the insurance and annuity industry. Their greatest benefit has been keeping in touch with the concerns and questions of their customers as they approach and plan for their respective retirements. Above all else, they have found that their service is uniquely tailored to educate individuals about the current environment in the retirement landscape to better prepare them for the complexities that lie ahead.Their specialty is custom tailoring retirement planning solutions that are shielded from market risk, which provide safety and create an income that cannot be outlived. Their clients greatly appreciate access to the tools that allow them to properly protect their assets, which Dave & Kendra expertly provide.This venture has allowed them to focus on what they treasure most: the opportunity to serve and give back to their community by helping countless families realize their retirement dreams.Dave and Kendra have run their own local business in Pocatello for the last 20 years and thus understand just how important it is to have a plan in place to keep things running smoothly. Their primary goal is to help families feel protected and sure in these trying times.

Dave & Kendra Rone

Castlerock Retirment Consultants

+1 (208) 705-0595

