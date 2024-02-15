Stockfish To Represent Weyerhaeuser At Upcoming Investor Conferences In March

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY ), will represent the company at two upcoming investor conferences.

Stockfish is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern, and then at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2:55 p.m. Eastern.

The webcast links and presentation materials for both conferences can be accessed at , where replays will also be available shortly after the live events.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company , one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands , began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2023, we generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at .

