(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring New Designs Celebrating Faith and Nature

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the launch of the Spring Collection. A vibrant ode to the season of hope and new beginnings, this new line includes colorful floral charms, intricate flower rings and endearing symbols of faith. The new James Avery designs are a beautiful way to honor the season ahead.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry Launches New Spring Collection

Continue Reading

"At James Avery, the natural beauty around us is a constant source of inspiration," says Lindsey Avery-Tognietti, granddaughter of the founder and Director of Marketing. "The Spring Collection is filled with joyful designs inspired by nature, hope and faith."

The new designs feature earrings, rings, charms and many colorful styles with hand enameling by our artisans in the Texas Hill Country. Additionally, the bluebonnet and cross collections are blooming with new designs as part of the launch. Add a pop of color with new additions to our Easter Collection - we've added pastel styles like the new Enamel Sweet Bunny Art Glass Charm and Enamel Floral Cross Pendant. For a more sparkling pop of color, the new Sculpted Bluebonnet Triplet Ring is a perennial Texas favorite.

"This Spring, we're celebrating the season with designs that evoke a sense of serenity and that speak to the beauty of springtime," says Sarah Herr, Vice President of Merchandising and Design at James Avery. "Our designers were inspired by the fresh colors of spring and the faith and hope that embodies the season."

Celebrate spring days ahead with jewelry filled with blossoming designs and pops of pastel, crafted right in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest Von Maur or Dillard's store, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery .

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry