Colonel Sanders Celebrating Courtside At The Basketball Game Last Night


2/15/2024 4:45:56 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The king of buckets, KFC's Colonel Sanders, sits courtside with one of the world's premier shooters -
Lethal Shooter
celebrating buckets with Finger Lickin' Good Cellies to kick off upcoming Open Endorsement Campaign.

Nicole Legate
647.828.5128

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


