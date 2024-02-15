Colonel Sanders Celebrating Courtside At The Basketball Game Last Night

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The king of buckets, KFC's Colonel Sanders, sits courtside with one of the world's premier shooters -

Lethal Shooter

celebrating buckets with Finger Lickin' Good Cellies to kick off upcoming Open Endorsement Campaign.



Contact:

Nicole Legate

647.828.5128

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



