(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, prior to the Company's earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please register at before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at .

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, / .

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's high-quality and impactful pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health services, and through its skilled and dedicated employees, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visit .

