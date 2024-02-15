Sezzle To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) ( Sezzle or Company ) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results after market close on February 26, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET that same day. Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to: Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. Investors are encouraged to submit any questions in advance of the call by emailing them to: ... . Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA

Investor Relations

+651 240 6001

... Erin Foran

Media Enquiries

+651 403 2184

...

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For more information visit sezzl .





