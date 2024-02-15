Phillips Brooks House Of Harvard College & Leon Fleisher Academy Co-Host The Messenger Of Peace Concert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HARVARD UNIVERSITY PAINE HALL, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES , February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Brooks House Center of Public Service and Engaged Scholarship (PBH) of Harvard College and Leon Fleisher Academy (LFA) collaborate to host the "The Sound of Music, Messenger of Peace and Public Service" concert on Harvard University's campus.

In an era marked by global turbulence and challenges, PBH collaborates with LFA on a concert event on February 17, 2024 at Harvard Paine Hall. Open to the public, the event aims to utilize music's universal appeal to promote love, unity, peace, and the importance of public service and civic engagement.

Named after the legendary pianist Leon Fleisher, LFA embodies Maestro Fleisher's profound love for music and his unique insights into music education. The academy is committed to performance excellence as well as to the depth and breadth of a hollistic musical education, aiming to cultivate musicians with a global perspective and a goal of serving the public.

Esteemed pianists Lu Tian and Yury Shadrin will lead the concert, showcasing the role of music in bridging cultures and supporting emerging musicians. The event will also highlight performances by talented piano students to demonstrate music's power to inspire, to create hope, and to connect global communities.

