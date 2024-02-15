Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR ) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 results Thursday, February 22, 2024, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review fourth quarter 2023 results will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer. A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at prior to the call. Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409 International Toll: 1-212-287-1625 Passcode:

Invesco Webcast link:



An audio replay will be available until March 8, 2024, by calling:

866-361-4757 (North America) or 1-203-369-0183 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323

