Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR ) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 results Thursday, February 22, 2024, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review fourth quarter 2023 results will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.
A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at prior to the call.
Those wishing to participate should call:
|
North America Toll Free:
|
888-982-7409
|
International Toll:
|
1-212-287-1625
|
Passcode:
|
Invesco
|
Webcast link:
An audio replay will be available until March 8, 2024, by calling:
866-361-4757 (North America) or 1-203-369-0183 (International).
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at .
Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323
SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
MENAFN15022024003732001241ID1107859040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.