Globant Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results


2/15/2024 4:31:52 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Solid Finish to the Year and Positive Outlook Ahead

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $580.7 million, up 18.3% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.96 for the fourth quarter
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.62 for the fourth quarter
  • Full year 2023 revenues of $2,095.9 million, up 17.7% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.64 for the full year
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.74 for the full year

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $580.7 million, representing 18.3% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.9% compared to 37.4% in the fourth
    quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 39.0% in the fourth
    quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.5% compared to 11.2% in the fourth
    quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.3% compared to 16.1% in the fourth
    quarter of 2022.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.96 compared to $0.91 in the fourth
    quarter of 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.62 compared to $1.40 in the fourth
    quarter of 2022.

Full Year ended December 31, 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $2,095.9 million, representing 17.7% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.1% compared to 37.6% for the full year 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 39.2% for the full year 2022.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.5% compared to 11.6% for the full year
    2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 16.3% for the full year 2022.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $3.64 compared to $3.47 for the full year 2022.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $5.74 compared to $5.08 for the full year 2022.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $323.3 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $17.6 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022, driven mainly by investments in our platform business, expansion to new geographies, the addition of new studios and acquisitions. As of December 31, 2023, we had a total amount of $155 million drawn from our credit facility.
  • Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2023 with 29,150
    Globers,
    27,116 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2023 was as follows: 57.4% from North America (top country: US), 22.9% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.2% from
    EMEA (top country: Spain) and 2.5% from Asia and Oceania (top country: Japan).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2023 represented 8.2%, 21.4% and 30.8% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Globant served a total of 1,610 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 311 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 259 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 68.6% of
    Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.

"Our journey of two decades has been marked by resilience, innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional results. As we reflect on our achievements from the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, we are very proud of the progress we have made as a company. Throughout the year, we expanded into new markets, forged valuable relationships with top-notch new clients and diversified our service offering. Our dedication to being a trusted end-to-end partner has enabled us to craft multiple solutions and continuously expand the breadth of our services, platforms and capabilities. With a global footprint in five continents and a focus on AI and generative AI capabilities, we are well-positioned for future growth," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "Our recent acquisitions of GUT and Iteris further strengthen our creative and digital capabilities. As we enter 2024, we remain optimistic about the growth potential of our total addressable market and our ability to deliver industry-leading results."

"Our strong results in 2023 reflect the strength inherent in our culture, the agility of our business model and the transformative impact of our work. We achieved a milestone of $2.1 billion in revenue, representing a remarkable 17.7% year-over-year growth, while capturing a significant market share and validating our value proposition. Our focus on profitability and operational efficiency resulted in solid financial health, as we maintained strong margins and generated meaningful profitability. With a robust financial position and significant free cash flow generation, we are strategically positioned to foster expansion and strengthen our strategic investments. We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients, shareholders and the entire Globant team as we continue our journey of growth and success," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2024:

  • First quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be at least $570.0 million, or 20.7% year-over-year growth.
  • First quarter 2024
    Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16%.
  • First quarter 2024
    Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.53 (assuming an average of 44.1 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,435.0 million, implying at least 16.2% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Fiscal year 2024
    Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-16%.
  • Fiscal year 2024
    Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.3 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

Conference Call and Webcast
Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's
CTO, will discuss the fourth quarter 2023 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

Webcast

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB )
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 29,000 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022









Revenues

2,095,939

1,780,243

580,705

490,724

Cost of revenues

(1,340,178)

(1,110,848)

(372,384)

(307,204)

Gross profit

755,761


669,395


208,321


183,520









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(537,075)

(456,324)

(147,011)

(123,800)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(18,808)

(6,364)

(4,829)

(4,541)

Other operating income and expenses, net

(916)

-

(1,530)

-

Profit from operations

198,962


206,707


54,951


55,179









Finance income

4,777

2,832

1,277

1,366

Finance expense

(23,753)

(16,552)

(8,690)

(5,142)

Other financial results, net

11,342

173

(131)

1,310

Financial results, net

(7,634)


(13,547)


(7,544)


(2,466)









Share of results of investment in associates

89

119

(96)

94

Other income and expenses, net

6,602

(395)

2,527

(2,414)

Profit before income tax

198,019


192,884


49,838


50,393









Income tax

(39,511)

(43,405)

(8,444)

(10,975)

Net income for the period

158,508


149,479


41,394


39,418









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects






Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:






- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(16,721)

(21,770)

12,040

20,044

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

119

(107)

2,435

1,978

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

9,327

(3,171)

9,210

3,047

Total comprehensive income for the period

151,233


124,431


65,079


64,487









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

158,538

148,891

42,133

39,185

Non-controlling interest

(30)

588

(739)

233

Net income for the period

158,508


149,479


41,394


39,418









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

148,732

123,044

63,454

63,455

Non-controlling interest

2,501

1,387

1,625

1,032

Total comprehensive income for the period

151,233


124,431


65,079


64,487

Earnings per share






Basic

3.72

3.55

0.98

0.93

Diluted

3.64

3.47

0.96

0.91

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

42,601

41,929

42,976

42,153

Diluted

43,594

42,855

43,970

43,079

Globant S.A.
 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)








December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


307,223

292,457

Investments

16,070

48,408

Trade receivables

499,283

424,810

Other assets

31,753

15,197

Other receivables

54,786

70,212

Other financial assets

15,418

6,529

Total current assets


924,533


857,613






Non-current assets





Investments

1,833

1,513

Other assets

4,088

10,657

Other receivables

26,475

21,141

Deferred tax assets

60,777

41,982

Investment in associates

1,426

1,337

Other financial assets

34,864

34,978

Property and equipment

162,736

161,733

Intangible assets

235,540

182,572

Right-of-use assets

119,400

147,311

Goodwill

1,163,683

734,952

Total non-current assets


1,810,822


1,338,176

TOTAL ASSETS


2,735,355


2,195,789






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables

124,545

89,397

Payroll and social security taxes payable

221,843

203,819

Borrowings

156,916

2,838

Other financial liabilities

81,504

59,316

Lease liabilities

47,852

37,681

Tax liabilities

33,229

23,454

Income tax payable

11,287

11,276

Other liabilities


896

808

Total current liabilities


678,072


428,589






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables

2,981

5,445

Borrowings

2,191

861

Other financial liabilities


163,318

78,055

Lease liabilities

70,884

97,457

Deferred tax liabilities

9,706

11,291

Payroll and social security taxes payable

5,139

4,316

Provisions for contingencies

16,448

13,615

Total non-current liabilities


270,667


211,040

TOTAL LIABILITIES


948,739


639,629






Capital and reserves





Issued capital

51,705

50,724

Additional paid-in capital

1,022,918

950,520

Other reserves

(42,048)

(32,242)

Retained earnings


697,089

538,551

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,729,664

1,507,553

Non-controlling interests

56,952

48,607

Total equity


1,786,616

1,556,160

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


2,735,355


2,195,789

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)






Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Net Income for the period

41,394

39,418

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

56,119

50,219

Changes in working capital

63,389

9,553

Cash flows from operating activities


160,902


99,190

Capital expenditures

(36,323)

(14,903)

Cash flows from investing activities


(141,829)


(71,272)

Cash flows from financing activities


90,336


(31,059)

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents


109,409


(3,141)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)






Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2022


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2022









Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit








Gross Profit

755,761

669,395

208,321

183,520

Depreciation and amortization expense

28,597

23,312

7,985

6,555

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

15,155

4,917

4,179

1,497

Adjusted gross profit

799,513


697,624


220,485


191,572

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.1
%


39.2
%


38.0
%


39.0
%









Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses








Selling, general and administrative expenses

(537,075)

(456,324)

(147,011)

(123,800)

Depreciation and amortization expense

85,584

62,822

24,083

17,959

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

57,016

50,296

15,574

13,035

Acquisition-related charges (a)

21,092

13,612

6,604

4,611

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(373,383)


(329,594)


(100,750)


(88,195)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(17.8)
%


(18.5)
%


(17.3)
%


(18.0)
%









Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations








Profit from Operations

198,962

206,707

54,951

55,179

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

72,171

55,213

19,753

14,532

Acquisition-related charges (a)

46,993

27,456

14,416

9,268

Adjusted Profit from Operations

318,126


289,376


89,120


78,979

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

15.2
%


16.3
%


15.3
%


16.1
%









Reconciliation of Net income for the period








Net income for the period

158,538

148,891

42,133

39,185

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

72,099

55,213

19,722

14,532

Acquisition-related charges (a)

48,205

28,765

17,566

10,856

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(28,724)

(15,146)

(8,344)

(4,437)

Adjusted Net income

250,118


217,723


71,077


60,136

Adjusted Net income margin

11.9
%


12.2
%


12.2
%


12.3
%









Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS








Adjusted Net income

250,118

217,723

71,077

60,136

Diluted shares

43,594

42,855

43,970

43,079

Adjusted Diluted EPS

5.74


5.08


1.62


1.40









(a)
Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023







Total Employees

27,122

26,288

25,947

27,505

29,150

IT Professionals

25,331

24,496

24,163

25,575

27,116






North America Revenues %

61.7

61.4

60.6

58.9

57.4

Latin America Revenues %

22.7

21.8

22.0

21.6

22.9

EMEA Revenues %

11.9

13.4

14.1

16.5

17.2

Asia and Oceania Revenues %

3.7

3.4

3.3

3.0

2.5






USD Revenues %

77.5

74.8

73.9

72.5

68.6

Other Currencies Revenues %

22.5

25.2

26.1

27.5

31.4






Top Customer %

10.8

9.4

8.8

8.7

8.2

Top 5 Customers %

25.1

24.5

23.7

22.5

21.4

Top 10 Customers %

34.3

34.8

33.3

32.2

30.8






Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

1,249

1,342

1,388

1,544

1,610

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

259

276

283

305

311






(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

