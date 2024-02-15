Cisco And Jefferies To Host Webcast On Corporate Purpose As A Sustainable Business Driver

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Jefferies will host a webcast for the Financial Community on corporate purpose as a sustainable business driver at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. GMT, on February 23, 2024.
Fran Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer at Cisco, and Mary de Wysocki, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cisco, will discuss how Cisco's Purpose, "to Power an Inclusive Future for All" is driving sustainable growth and creating shareholder value.
This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event.
Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at
Further information, Cisco's ESG Reporting Hub, and 2023 Cisco Purpose Report can be found at
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible.
Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Sami Badri
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
(469) 420-4834
(408) 853-9848
[email protected]
[email protected]
