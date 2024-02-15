BD To Present At Investor Healthcare Conferences

Citi's 2024 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day

February 29, 2024

8:00 am Eastern Time

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

March 13, 2024

9:30 am Eastern Time

The live

webcasts of BD's presentations can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" b . A replay of the events will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd or connect with us on LinkedIn at , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .

