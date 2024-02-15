Ehealth, Inc. To Hold Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call On February 27 At 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on February 27, 2024.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 27th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Fran Soistman and eHealth's chief financial officer, John Stelben.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 225-9448 . The participant passcode is 4737247 .

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at

. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at

eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

