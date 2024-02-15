Elme Communities Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the“Company”) (NYSE: ELME), a multifamily REIT with communities in the Washington, DC metro area and the Atlanta metro area, reported financial and operating results today for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023: Full-Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results

Net loss was $53.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share

NAREIT FFO was $77.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, up 27.9% compared to the prior year

Core FFO was $85.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, up 10.2% compared to the prior year

Net Operating Income (NOI) was $148.1 million, up 9.4% compared to the prior year

Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 8.3% compared to the prior year period

Average Effective Monthly Rent per Home increased 6.5% compared to the prior year for our Same-Store Portfolio Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy was 95.6% during the year, up 0.2% compared to the prior year Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Net loss was $3.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

NAREIT FFO was $21.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, up 14.3% compared to the prior year period

Core FFO was $20.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, unchanged compared to the prior year period Net Operating Income (NOI) was $38.6 million, up 4.6% compared to the prior year period Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights

Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 4.5% compared to the prior year period

Effective blended Lease Rate Growth was 2.5% during the quarter for our Same-Store Portfolio, comprised of effective new Lease Rate Growth of (2.4)% and effective renewal Lease Rate Growth of 6.2%

Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home increased 3.8% compared to the prior year period for our Same-Store Portfolio

Same-store Retention was 65% while achieving strong renewal Lease Rate Growth

Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy was 95.5% during the quarter, up 0.5% compared to the prior year period Same-store multifamily Ending Occupancy was 95.9%, up 0.7% compared to the prior year period Liquidity Position

Available liquidity was approximately $550 million as of December 31, 2023, consisting of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand

Annualized fourth quarter Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.5x The Company has no debt maturities until 2025 and no secured debt "We delivered solid fourth quarter performance, closing out a year of exceptional growth," said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO. "Looking forward, our primary emphasis will be on implementing operational enhancements and utilizing our new technology to enhance profitability. Our Washington Metro portfolio, which represents over 80% of our multifamily NOI, is poised for strong performance this year and we anticipate an improving capital markets environment throughout 2024 as interest rates stabilize. With a favorable outlook for our largest market and price points that offer relative insulation from new supply, we are confident in our ability to advance our initiatives while achieving NOI growth in 2024." Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Multifamily same-store NOI - Same-store NOI increased 4.5% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher base rent. Average Occupancy for the quarter increased 50 basis points from the prior year period to 95.5%. Other same-store NOI - The other Same-Store Portfolio is comprised of one asset, Watergate 600. Other same-store NOI decreased by 6.5% compared to the corresponding prior year period due to lower occupancy. Watergate 600 was 87.8% occupied and leased at quarter end. 2024 Guidance "With embedded rent growth in our Washington Metro portfolio and the potential to outperform in our markets based on operational initiatives that are already underway, we are well positioned at this point in the year," said Steven Freishtat, Executive Vice President and CFO. "Our 2024 guidance reflects moderated NOI growth, particularly in the first half of the year, supported by stable demand for value-oriented apartments in the Washington Metro region. While we anticipate a year-over-year decline in Core FFO in 2024 primarily driven by higher interest rates, our core business is performing well, our stock valuation is compelling, and we are laying the groundwork for strong NOI performance going forward." Elme is providing its guidance for 2024, including its full year 2024 outlook on key assumptions and matters. Elme expects Core FFO for 2024 to range from $0.90 to $0.96 per fully diluted share. The following assumptions are included in the Core FFO guidance for 2024: Full Year 2024 Outlook on Key Assumptions and Metrics

Same-store multifamily NOI growth is expected to range from 0.25% to 2.0%

Non-same-store multifamily NOI is expected to range from $5.25 million to $6.25 million

Other same-store NOI, which consists solely of Watergate 600, is expected to range from $12.0 million to $13.0 million

Property management expense is expected to range from $8.5 million to $9.0 million

G&A, net of core adjustments, is expected to range from $24.25 million to $25.25 million

Interest expense is expected to range from $37.25 million to $38.25 million Does not take into account any potential future acquisitions or dispositions in 2024



Full Year 2024 Core FFO per diluted share $0.90 - $0.96 Net Operating Income Assumptions Same-store multifamily NOI growth(a) 0.25% - 2.0% Non-same-store multifamily NOI(b) $5.25 million - $6.25 million Other same-store NOI(c) $12.0 million - $13.0 million Expense Assumptions Property management expense $8.5 million - $9.0 million G&A, net of core adjustments $24.25 million - $25.25 million Interest expense $37.25 million - $38.25 million (a)Includes revenue and expenses from retail operations at multifamily properties

(b)Includes Elme Druid Hills and Riverside Development. (c)Consists of Watergate 600

Elme Communities' 2024 Core FFO guidance and outlook are based on a number of factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, including economic factors such as inflation and interest rate changes, and all of which are subject to change. Elme Communities may change the guidance provided during the year as actual and anticipated results vary from these assumptions, but Elme Communities undertakes no obligation to do so.

2024 Guidance Reconciliation Table

A reconciliation of projected net loss per diluted share to projected Core FFO per diluted share for the full year ending December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Low High Net loss per diluted share $(0.15) $(0.09) Real estate depreciation and amortization 1.05 1.05 NAREIT FFO per diluted share 0.90 0.96 Core adjustments - - Core FFO per diluted share $0.90 $0.96

Dividends

On January 4, 2024, Elme Communities paid a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.

Elme Communities announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2024.

Presentation Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call is scheduled for Friday, February 16, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 1-973-528-0011 Conference ID: 558089

The instant replay of the Earnings Call will be available until Friday, March 1, 2024. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 49686

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call with presentation slides will be available on the Investor section of Elme Communities' website at Online playback of the webcast and presentation slides will be available following the Conference Call.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Note: Elme Communities' press releases and supplemental financial information are available on the Company website at or by contacting Investor Relations at (202) 774-3200.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in our earnings release and on our conference call are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,” or“potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Elme Communities to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Elme Communities to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to deliver NOI and rent growth in 2024; the capital market environment in 2024; the ability of the price points within our portfolio to insulate our portfolio from the effects of new supply; the risks associated with ownership of real estate in general and our real estate assets in particular; the economic health of the areas in which our properties are located, particularly with respect to the greater Washington metro and Sunbelt regions; risks associated with our ability to execute on our strategies, including new strategies with respect to our operations and our portfolio, including the acquisition of apartment homes in the Sunbelt markets and to advance our initiatives; the risk of failure to enter into and/or complete acquisitions and dispositions; changes in the composition of our portfolio; reductions in or actual or threatened changes to the timing of federal government spending; the economic health of our residents; the impact from macroeconomic factors (including inflation, increases in interest rates, potential economic slowdowns or recessions and geopolitical conflicts); risks related to our ability to control our expenses if revenues decrease; compliance with applicable laws and corporate social responsibility goals, including those concerning the environment and access by persons with disabilities; risks related to not having adequate insurance to cover potential losses; changes in the market value of securities; terrorist attacks or actions and/or cyber-attacks; whether we will succeed in the day-to-day property management and leasing activities that we have previously outsourced; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of securities markets; risks related to our organizational structure and limitations of share ownership; failure to qualify and maintain our qualification as a REIT and the risks of changes in laws affecting REITs; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our 2022 Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2023. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements or risk factors to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the following pages for the corresponding definitions and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, OPERATING RESULTS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Real estate rental revenue $ 58,852 $ 55,593 $ 227,911 $ 209,380 Expenses Property operating and maintenance(1) 12,625 12,090 50,985 47,384 Real estate taxes and insurance(1) 7,629 6,614 28,845 26,617 Property management 2,226 1,974 8,108 7,436 General and administrative 5,996 7,260 25,887 28,258 Transformation costs - 3,041 6,339 9,686 Depreciation and amortization 24,095 21,851 88,950 91,722 Real estate impairment - - 41,860 - 52,571 52,830 250,974 211,103 Loss on sale of real estate - - - - Real estate operating income (loss) 6,281 2,763 (23,063 ) (1,723 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (9,386 ) (6,552 ) (30,429 ) (24,940 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (54 ) (4,917 ) Other income - 258 569 712 (9,386 ) (6,294 ) (29,914 ) (29,145 ) Net loss $ (3,105 ) $ (3,531 ) $ (52,977 ) $ (30,868 ) Net loss $ (3,105 ) $ (3,531 ) $ (52,977 ) $ (30,868 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,095 21,851 88,950 91,722 Real estate impairment - - 41,860 - NAREIT funds from operations $ 20,990 $ 18,320 $ 77,833 $ 60,854 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ 54 $ 4,873 Tenant improvements and incentives, net of reimbursements (267 ) - (277 ) (1,025 ) Leasing commissions capitalized - (16 ) (56 ) (16 ) Recurring capital improvements (2,642 ) (2,656 ) (8,592 ) (7,682 ) Straight-line rents, net (27 ) (55 ) (187 ) (492 ) Non-cash fair value interest expense - - - 210 Non-real estate depreciation & amortization of debt costs 1,217 1,147 5,108 4,664 Amortization of lease intangibles, net (248 ) (337 ) (818 ) (945 ) Amortization and expensing of restricted share and unit compensation 1,508 1,831 5,474 7,988 Adjusted funds from operations $ 20,531 $ 18,234 $ 78,539 $ 68,429 ______________________________ (1) Certain immaterial amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per share data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (Basic) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.36 ) (Diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.36 ) NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Dividends paid $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 87,788 87,491 87,735 87,388 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 87,788 87,491 87,735 87,388 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (for NAREIT FFO) 87,836 87,622 87,815 87,491





ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Land $ 384,097 $ 373,171 Income producing property 1,960,020 1,897,835 2,344,117 2,271,006 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (528,024 ) (481,588 ) Net income producing property 1,816,093 1,789,418 Properties under development or held for future development 30,980 31,260 Total real estate held for investment, net 1,847,073 1,820,678 Cash and cash equivalents 5,984 8,389 Restricted cash 2,554 1,463 Rents and other receivables 17,642 16,346 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,775 25,730 Total assets $ 1,900,028 $ 1,872,606 Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 522,345 $ 497,359 Line of credit 157,000 55,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 38,997 34,386 Dividend payable 15,863 14,934 Advance rents 5,248 1,578 Tenant security deposits 6,225 5,563 Total liabilities 745,678 608,820 Equity Shareholders' equity Preferred shares; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 150,000 shares authorized: 87,867 and 87,534 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 879 875 Additional paid in capital 1,735,530 1,729,854 Distributions in excess of net income (569,391 ) (453,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,958 ) (14,233 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,154,060 1,263,488 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 290 298 Total equity 1,154,350 1,263,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,900,028 $ 1,872,606





The following tables contain reconciliations of net loss to NOI and same-store NOI for the periods presented (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (3,105 ) $ (3,531 ) $ (52,977 ) $ (30,868 ) Adjustments: Property management expense 2,226 1,974 8,108 7,436 General and administrative expense 5,996 7,260 25,887 28,258 Transformation costs - 3,041 6,339 9,686 Real estate depreciation and amortization 24,095 21,851 88,950 91,722 Real estate impairment - - 41,860 - Interest expense 9,386 6,552 30,429 24,940 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - - 54 4,917 Other income - (258 ) (569 ) (712 ) Total Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 38,598 $ 36,889 $ 148,081 $ 135,379 Multifamily NOI: Same-store Portfolio $ 30,988 $ 29,661 $ 120,891 $ 111,673 Acquisitions 4,261 3,504 13,433 9,428 Development (56 ) (57 ) (224 ) (128 ) Non-residential 56 199 676 792 Total 35,249 33,307 134,776 121,765 Other NOI (Watergate 600) 3,349 3,582 13,305 13,614 Total NOI $ 38,598 $ 36,889 $ 148,081 $ 135,379





The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to core funds from operations for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data): Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (3,105 ) $ (3,531 ) $ (52,977 ) $ (30,868 ) Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization 24,095 21,851 88,950 91,722 Real estate impairment - - 41,860 - NAREIT funds from operations 20,990 18,320 77,833 60,854 Add: Structuring expenses - 60 60 1,161 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - - 54 4,917 Severance expense 391 - 785 474 Transformation costs - 3,041 6,339 9,686 Write-off of pursuit costs 24 - 73 174 Relocation expense 3 74 629 74 Adjustment to deferred taxes (526 ) - (526 ) - Core funds from operations $ 20,882 $ 21,495 $ 85,247 $ 77,340 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per share data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Core FFO (Basic) $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 87,788 87,491 87,735 87,388 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

(for NAREIT and Core FFO) 87,836 87,622 87,815 87,491





Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (3,105 ) $ (3,531 ) $ (52,977 ) $ (30,868 ) Add/(deduct): Interest expense 9,386 6,552 30,429 24,940 Real estate depreciation and amortization 24,095 21,851 88,950 91,722 Real estate impairment - - 41,860 - Non-real estate depreciation 158 178 886 822 Severance expense 391 - 785 474 Transformation costs - 3,041 6,339 9,686 Relocation expense 3 74 629 74 Structuring expenses - 60 60 1,161 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 54 4,917 Adjustment to deferred taxes (526 ) - (526 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,402 $ 28,225 $ 116,489 $ 102,928





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate, casualty gain/loss, real estate impairment, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss on interest rate derivatives, severance expense, acquisition expenses, gain from non-disposal activities, adjustments to deferred taxes and Transformation Costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because we believe it helps investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by subtracting from FFO (1) recurring improvements, tenant improvements and leasing costs, that are capitalized and amortized and are necessary to maintain our properties and revenue stream (excluding items contemplated prior to acquisition or associated with development / redevelopment of a property) and (2) straight line rents, then adding (3) non-real estate depreciation and amortization, (4) non-cash fair value interest expense and (5) amortization of restricted share compensation, then adding or subtracting the (6) amortization of lease intangibles, (7) real estate impairment and (8) non-cash gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, as appropriate. AFFO is included herein, because we consider it to be a performance measure of a REIT's ability to incur and service debt and to distribute dividends to its shareholders. AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Adjusted Funds From Operations ("Core AFFO") is calculated by adjusting AFFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) non-share-based executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from Core AFFO, as appropriate, (5) relocation expense, (6) Transformation Costs, (7) write-off of pursuit costs and (8) adjustments to deferred taxes. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core AFFO serves as a useful, supplementary performance measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) is calculated by adjusting NAREIT FFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from NAREIT FFO, as appropriate, (5) relocation expense, (6) Transformation Costs, (7) write-off of pursuit costs and (8) adjustments to deferred taxes. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core FFO serves as a useful, supplementary measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is defined by the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) FFO White Paper Restatement, as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) excluding gains (or losses) associated with sales of properties, impairments of depreciable real estate and real estate depreciation and amortization. We consider NAREIT FFO to be a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which historically assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that NAREIT FFO more accurately provides investors an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and fund other needs. Our NAREIT FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs. These other REITs may not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. NAREIT FFO is a non-GAAP measure.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents net debt as of period end divided by adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three months periods are multiplied by four) or on a trailing 12 month basis. We define net debt as the total outstanding debt reported as per our consolidated balance sheets less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) , defined as real estate rental revenue less direct real estate operating expenses, is a non-GAAP measure. NOI is calculated as net income, less non-real estate revenue and the results of discontinued operations (including the gain or loss on sale, if any), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, lease origination expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, real estate impairment, casualty gain and losses and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. NOI does not include management expenses, which consist of corporate property management costs and property management fees paid to third parties. NOI is the primary performance measure we use to assess the results of our operations at the property level. We believe that NOI is a useful performance measure because, when compared across periods, it reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. NOI excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results more closely related to a property's results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. As a result of the foregoing, we provide NOI as a supplement to net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP. NOI does not represent net income or income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. As such, NOI should not be considered an alternative to these measures as an indication of our operating performance.

Other Definitions

Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home represents the average of effective rent (net of concessions) for in-place leases plus the market rent for vacant homes, divided by the total number of homes. We believe Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home is a useful metric in evaluating the average pricing of our homes. It is a component of Residential Revenue, which is used to calculate our NOI. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Occupancy is based on average daily occupied apartment homes as a percentage of total apartment homes.

Current Strategy represents the class of each community in our portfolio based on a set of criteria. Our strategies consist of the following subcategories: Class A, Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B. A community's class is dependent on a variety of factors, including its vintage, site location, amenities and services, rent growth drivers and rent relative to the market.



Class A communities are recently-developed, well-located, have competitive amenities and services and command average rental rates well above market median rents.

Class A- communities have been developed within the past 20 years and feature operational improvements and unit upgrades and command rents at or above median market rents.

Class B Value-Add communities are over 20 years old but feature operational improvements and strong potential for unit renovations. These communities command average rental rates below median market rents for units that have not been renovated. Class B communities are over 20 years old, feature operational improvements and command average rental rates below median market rents.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, real estate impairment, gain on sale of real estate, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, severance expense, relocation expense, acquisition and structuring expenses and gain/loss from non-disposal activities by interest expense (including interest expense from discontinued operations) and principal amortization.

Debt to Total Market Capitalization is total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus the market value of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Earnings to Fixed Charges Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest by fixed charges. For this purpose, earnings consist of income from continuing operations (or net income if there are no discontinued operations) plus fixed charges, less capitalized interest. Fixed charges consist of interest expense (excluding interest expense from discontinued operations), including amortized costs of debt issuance, plus interest costs capitalized.

Ending Occupancy is calculated as occupied homes as a percentage of total homes as of the last day of that period.

Lease Rate Growth is defined as the average percentage change in either gross (excluding the impact of concessions) or effective rent (net of concessions) for a new or renewed multifamily lease compared to the prior lease based on the move-in date. The "blended" rate represents the weighted average of new and renewal lease rate growth achieved.

Recurring Capital Improvements represent non-accretive building improvements required to maintain a property's income and value. Recurring capital improvements do not include acquisition capital that was taken into consideration when underwriting the purchase of a building or which are incurred to bring a building up to "operating standard". This category includes improvements made as needed upon vacancy of an apartment. Aside from improvements related to apartment turnover, these improvements include facade repairs, installation of new heating and air conditioning equipment, asphalt replacement, permanent landscaping, new lighting and new finishes.

Retention represents the percentage of multifamily leases renewed that were set to expire in the period presented.

Relocation expenses represent costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters to a new location in the Washington metro region.

Same-store Portfolio includes properties that were owned for the entirety of the years being compared, and exclude properties under redevelopment or development and properties acquired, sold or classified as held for sale during the years being compared. We categorize our properties as "same-store" or "non-same-store" for purposes of evaluating comparative operating performance. We define development properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing major construction activities on existing or acquired land pursuant to an authorized development plan. Development properties are categorized as same-store when they have reached stabilized occupancy (90%) before the start of the prior year. We define redevelopment properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing significant development and construction activities on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to an authorized plan, which has an impact on current operating results, occupancy and the ability to lease space with the intended result of a higher economic return on the property. We categorize a redevelopment property as same-store when redevelopment activities have been complete for the majority of each year being compared. We currently have two same-store portfolios: "Same-store multifamily" which is comprised of our same-store apartment communities and "Other same-store" which is comprised of our Watergate 600 commercial property.

Transformation Costs include costs related to the strategic shift away from the commercial sector to the residential sector, including the allocation of internal costs, consulting, advisory and termination benefits.

CONTACT:

Amy Hopkins

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ...



