Coopercompanies 4-For-1 Stock Split Effective Friday (2/16)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) today announced that its four-for-one stock split will become effective on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET, and trading is expected to begin on a stock split-adjusted basis at market open on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, under the existing trading symbol“COO”. The stock split supports Cooper's desire to make ownership of its stock more accessible to employees and investors.

Cooper previously announced on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release dated December 7, 2023, that it would implement the stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, as approved by its board of directors. The stock split is a mandatory exchange. The new CUSIP number for Cooper's common stock following the split will be 216648501.

