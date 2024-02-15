               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
10X Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Provides Outlook For 2024


2/15/2024 4:18:40 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q4 2023 revenue growth of 18% and FY 2023 revenue growth of 20% over the corresponding periods of 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG ), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2023 and provided outlook for 2024.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue was $184.0 million for the fourth quarter and $618.7 million for the full year of 2023, representing 18% and 20% increases over the corresponding periods of 2022.
  • Increased cumulative instruments sold to 5,966 as of the end of 2023, comprising 5,180 Chromium instruments, 531 Visium instruments and 255 Xenium instruments.
  • Launched preorders for Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression, enabling whole transcriptome spatial discovery at single cell-scale resolution.
  • Unveiled and launched preorders for the first two products featuring Chromium GEM-X technology, the next generation of the company's leading single cell technology architecture, enabling higher performance at larger scale and lower cost.

"Our innovation engine has consistently delivered transformational technologies that have enabled our customers to expand the frontiers of science," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We're building on last year's extraordinary launch of Xenium with new, franchise-defining products in each of our three platforms that will take our portfolio to the next level. Our priority is to ensure our customers' success with these new products as we work together to deliver on the full promise and potential of single cell and spatial biology to advance human health."

Fourth
Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $184.0 million for the three months ended December
31, 2023, a 18% increase from $156.2 million for the three months ended December
31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a higher volume of Spatial instruments and consumables sold.

Gross margin was 63% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 76% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.

Operating expenses were $171.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20% increase from $142.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and impairment charges related to long-lived assets.

Operating loss was $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $23.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss also includes $38.9 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $17.2 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $618.7 million for the year ended December
31, 2023, a 20% increase from $516.4 million for 2022.

Gross margin was 66% for full year 2023, as compared to 77% for 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.

Operating expenses were $674.6 million for full year 2023, as compared to $564.0 million for 2022, an increase of 20%. The increase was primarily driven by $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and higher personnel expenses including stock-based compensation expense.

Operating loss was $265.3 million for full year 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $167.9 million for 2022. This includes $167.0 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2023, as compared to $136.8 million for full year 2022.

Net loss was $255.1 million for full year 2023, as compared to a net loss of $166.0 million for 2022. This includes $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $388.7 million as of December
31, 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $670 million to $690 million, representing 8% to 12% growth over full year 2023 revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, February
15, 2024 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum, potential, progress and launches, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer usage and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics
uses filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and
our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue (1)

$

183,979

$

156,232

$

618,727

$

516,409

Cost of revenue (2)

68,197

36,827

209,414

120,386

Gross profit

115,782

119,405

409,313

396,023

Operating expenses:






Research and development (2)

65,267

63,614

270,332

265,667

In-process research and development

19,578

-

60,980

-

Selling, general and administrative (2)

86,125

78,887

343,330

298,300

Total operating expenses

170,970

142,501

674,642

563,967

Loss from operations

(55,188)

(23,096)

(265,329)

(167,944)

Other income (expense):






Interest income

4,637

2,815

16,906

6,647

Interest expense

(8)

(125)

(33)

(476)

Other income (expense), net

3,961

3,995

(307)

(198)

Total other income

8,590

6,685

16,566

5,973

Loss before provision for income taxes

(46,598)

(16,411)

(248,763)

(161,971)

Provision for income taxes

2,354

804

6,336

4,029

Net loss

$


(48,952)

$


(17,215)

$

(255,099)

$

(166,000)








Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$



(0.41)

$



(0.15)

$



(2.18)

$



(1.46)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

118,565,724

114,757,572

117,165,036

113,858,684








(1)

The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Instruments









Chromium

$


11,150

$


15,243

$


47,866

$


58,552

Spatial

27,248

7,089

75,605

13,844

Total instruments revenue


38,398

22,332

123,471

72,396

Consumables









Chromium

118,144

120,238

420,316

400,433

Spatial

22,170

11,359

59,237

35,155

Total consumables revenue


140,314

131,597

479,553

435,588

Services


5,267

2,303

15,703

8,425

Total revenue


$

183,979

$

156,232

$

618,727

$

516,409

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Americas









United States

$


99,322

$


82,828

$

360,091

$

284,987

Americas (excluding United States)

4,520

2,794

13,101

8,791

Total Americas


103,842

85,622

373,192

293,778

Europe, Middle East and Africa


50,589

43,001

142,276

117,068

Asia-Pacific









China1

11,748

16,277

50,965

64,356

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

17,800

11,332

52,294

41,207

Total Asia-Pacific


29,548

27,609

103,259

105,563

Total Revenue

$

183,979

$

156,232

$

618,727

$

516,409


1

Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Cost of revenue

$


1,928

$


1,511

$


7,068

$


5,259

Research and development

17,608

17,865

72,804

59,211

Selling, general and administrative

19,382

21,598

87,078

72,378

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

38,918

$

40,974

$

166,950

$

136,848

10x Genomics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31,


2023


2022

Assets




Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

359,284

$

219,746

Marketable securities

29,411

210,238

Restricted cash

-

2,633

Accounts receivable, net

114,832

104,211

Inventory

73,706

81,629

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,789

16,578

Total current assets

596,022

635,035

Property and equipment, net

279,571

289,328

Restricted cash

-

4,974

Operating lease right-of-use assets

65,361

69,882

Goodwill

4,511

4,511

Intangible assets, net

16,616

22,858

Other noncurrent assets

3,062

2,392

Total assets

$

965,143

$

1,028,980

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$


15,738

$


21,599

Accrued compensation and related benefits

30,105

32,675

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

56,648

59,779

Deferred revenue

13,150

7,867

Operating lease liabilities

11,521

9,037

Total current liabilities

127,162

130,957

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

83,849

86,139

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

8,814

3,165

Other noncurrent liabilities

4,275

2,976

Total liabilities

224,100

223,237

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 119,095,362
and 115,195,009 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,025,890

1,839,397

Accumulated deficit

(1,284,420)

(1,029,321)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(429)

(4,335)

Total stockholders' equity

741,043

805,743

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

965,143

$

1,028,980




SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc

