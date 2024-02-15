10X Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Provides Outlook For 2024

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG ), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December

31, 2023 and provided outlook for 2024.

Recent Highlights



Revenue was $184.0 million for the fourth quarter and $618.7 million for the full year of 2023, representing 18% and 20% increases over the corresponding periods of 2022.

Increased cumulative instruments sold to 5,966 as of the end of 2023, comprising 5,180 Chromium instruments, 531 Visium instruments and 255 Xenium instruments.

Launched preorders for Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression, enabling whole transcriptome spatial discovery at single cell-scale resolution. Unveiled and launched preorders for the first two products featuring Chromium GEM-X technology, the next generation of the company's leading single cell technology architecture, enabling higher performance at larger scale and lower cost.

"Our innovation engine has consistently delivered transformational technologies that have enabled our customers to expand the frontiers of science," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We're building on last year's extraordinary launch of Xenium with new, franchise-defining products in each of our three platforms that will take our portfolio to the next level. Our priority is to ensure our customers' success with these new products as we work together to deliver on the full promise and potential of single cell and spatial biology to advance human health."

Fourth

Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $184.0 million for the three months ended December

31, 2023, a 18% increase from $156.2 million for the three months ended December

31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a higher volume of Spatial instruments and consumables sold.

Gross margin was 63% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 76% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.

Operating expenses were $171.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20% increase from $142.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and impairment charges related to long-lived assets.

Operating loss was $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $23.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss also includes $38.9 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $17.2 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $618.7 million for the year ended December

31, 2023, a 20% increase from $516.4 million for 2022.

Gross margin was 66% for full year 2023, as compared to 77% for 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.

Operating expenses were $674.6 million for full year 2023, as compared to $564.0 million for 2022, an increase of 20%. The increase was primarily driven by $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and higher personnel expenses including stock-based compensation expense.

Operating loss was $265.3 million for full year 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $167.9 million for 2022. This includes $167.0 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2023, as compared to $136.8 million for full year 2022.

Net loss was $255.1 million for full year 2023, as compared to a net loss of $166.0 million for 2022. This includes $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $388.7 million as of December

31, 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance



10x Genomics expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $670 million to $690 million, representing 8% to 12% growth over full year 2023 revenue.

