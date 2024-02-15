Omnicom Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

Omnicom (NYSE:

OMC ) declared a quarterly dividend of

70 cents

per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on

April 9, 2024

to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on

March 11, 2024.

About Omnicom

Omnicom ( ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.