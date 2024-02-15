Pacbio Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth

Revenue of $58.4 million, a 113% increase compared with $27.4 million in the prior-year period.

Instrument revenue of $35.1 million compared with $6.1 million in the prior-year period.

Consumables revenue of $18.9 million compared with $16.7 million in the prior-year period.

Service and other revenue of $4.4 million compared with $4.6 million in the prior-year period. Shipped 44 RevioTM sequencing systems in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the installed base as of December 31, 2023, to 173 systems.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.6 million, representing an 86% increase compared with $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a gross margin of 16% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 19% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.1 million and represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 19% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 19% (see accompanying tables for reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP measures).



Operating expenses totaled $97.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $92.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $88.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $87.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation of $15.4 million and $16.8 million, respectively.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $82.0 million, compared to a net loss of $84.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $72.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $79.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.31 compared to net loss per share of $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.27 compared to $0.35 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, net loss and net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect charges related to inventory reserves and loss on purchase commitments totaling approximately $9.3 million compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to a higher-than-anticipated decline in demand for Sequel II and IIe due to a faster-than-expected ramp in Revio.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments, excluding restricted cash, at December

31, 2023, totaled $631.4 million, compared to $772.3 million at December

31, 2022.

Fiscal year 2023 results



Revenue of $200.5 million, a 56% increase compared with $128.3 million in the prior-year period.

Instrument revenue of $120.5 million compared with $48.7 million in the prior-year period.

Consumables revenue of $63.4 million compared with $60.0 million in the prior-year period. Service and other revenue of $16.6 million compared with $19.6 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit for 2023 was $52.8 million, representing an 8% increase compared with $49.0 million for 2022 and a gross margin of 26% in 2023 compared to 38% for 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for 2023 was $54.9 million and represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 27% in 2023, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $49.8 million in 2022, which represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 39% (see accompanying tables for reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP measures).



Operating expenses totaled $387.2 million for 2023, compared to $356.2 million for 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $354.8 million for 2023, compared to $353.7 million for 2022. Operating expenses for 2023 and 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation of $66.7 million and $73.8 million, respectively.

Net loss for 2023 was $306.7 million, compared to a net loss of $314.2 million for 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $281.6 million for 2023, compared to $311.0 million for 2022.

Net loss per share for 2023 was $1.21 compared to net loss per share of $1.40 for 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share for 2023 was $1.11 compared to $1.38 for 2022.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, net loss and net loss per share for 2023 reflect charges related to inventory reserves and loss on purchase commitments totaling approximately $14.0 million compared to $9.7 million in 2022, primarily related to a higher-than-anticipated decline in demand for Sequel II and IIe due to a faster-than-expected ramp in Revio.

Updates

since PacBio's last earnings release





Announced the creation of the HiFi Solves consortium, which brings together researchers from 15 leading genomics research institutions across 10 countries to study the value that HiFi-based human genome sequencing may have in clinical research applications and to further our understanding of genetic diseases.

Released SMRT Link 13.0 software on the Revio system which includes the adaptive loading feature for consistent run performance, run preview for improved lab efficiency, and expanded application support with functionality to sequence shorter and longer fragments of DNA.

Commenced shipment of Kinnex RNA kits, enabling scalable, cost-effective, full-length RNA sequencing on PacBio Revio and Sequel IIe.

Announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit, designed to efficiently extract high-quality, high molecular weight DNA across a wide range of sample types, including cells, bacteria, blood, tissue, plant nuclei, and insects.

Developed two new high throughput library preparation kits and workflows - HiFi Prep Kit 96 and HiFi Plex Prep Kit 96 - offering customers automated, scalable, and high-performance library preparation solutions and the potential for an up to 40 percent reduction in costs and up to 60 percent decrease in workflow time. Added two tertiary analysis partners to PacBio Compatible - Geneyx and Golden Helix - further enabling customers to leverage PacBio HiFi data for disease research.

"Our team successfully executed its goals in 2023 and launched PacBio on a trajectory this company has never seen before," said Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio. "We continue to build solutions across the workflow, allowing our customers to further scale on HiFi, and we are encouraged to see how researchers are already making discoveries and shifting paradigms with the power and economics of Revio and the extraordinary accuracy of Onso."

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB ) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and, ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing technology and our short-read Sequencing by Binding (SBBTM) technology. Our products address solutions across a broad set of applications, including human genetics, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Statement regarding use of non ‐ GAAP financial measures

PacBio reports non‐GAAP results for basic and diluted net income and loss per share, net income, net loss, gross margins, gross profit and operating expenses in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or because it believes that such information is superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. PacBio believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of PacBio's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

PacBio's financial measures under GAAP include substantial charges that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non‐GAAP financial measures included in this press release. The amortization of acquired intangible assets excluded from GAAP financial measures relates to acquired intangible assets. The amortization related to these intangible assets will occur in future periods until they are fully amortized. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non‐GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. In addition, management uses non-GAAP measures to compare PacBio's performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark its performance externally against competitors.

PacBio encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. A reconciliation of PacBio's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the availability, uses, accuracy, coverage, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies;

expectations with respect to commercialization, development and shipment of PacBio products; PacBio's financial guidance and expectations for future periods; and developments affecting our industry and the markets in which we compete, including the impact of new products and technologies. Reported results and orders for any instrument system should not be considered an indication of future performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing and selling new products, and achieving anticipated new sales; potential cancellation of existing instrument orders; assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks related to PacBio's ability to successfully execute and realize the benefits of acquisitions; the impact of U.S. export restrictions on the shipment of PacBio products to certain countries; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, PacBio products and products under development; potential product performance and quality issues and potential delays in development timelines; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; customers and prospective customers curtailing or suspending activities using PacBio's products; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights; risks associated with international operations; and other risks associated with general macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in PacBio's Annual Report on Form 10-K when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

