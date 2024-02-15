Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results



Achieved revenue of $93.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 15% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Achieved revenue of $354.0 million for the full year of 2023 versus $313.8 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of 13% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Net loss was ($4.0) million or ($0.10) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 40% to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year adjusted EBITDA increased 29.5% to $53.8 million

Generated $11.4 million of free cash flow for the full year of 2023

Closed non-dilutive credit agreement for $350.0 million of senior secured, interest-only, credit facilities with 6-year maturities

Completed enrollment of the AMDS PERSEVERE clinical trial and presented positive results of the full IDE cohort at the STS Annual Meeting demonstrating a significant reduction of all-cause mortality and primary major adverse events (MAEs) at 30-days following AMDS implantation Appointed Lance A. Berry as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT ), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"2023 was a standout year for Artivion as we exceeded our revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth targets and continued to deliver on our mission to enhance our world class, aortic focused company with a highly differentiated product portfolio and global footprint. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was strong across all four of our product lines and all four geographies, driven by particularly strong performance in On-X with 19% constant currency growth and tissue processing with 18% constant currency growth," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we also completed enrollment for our PERSEVERE clinical trial which met every primary endpoint and has set the stage for success with AMDS. Trial data out to 30 days demonstrated a 72% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 52% reduction in the primary composite endpoint of major adverse events, with zero occurrence of distal anastomotic new entry, or DANE, when compared to the current standard of care hemiarch procedure. We continue to work with the FDA toward PMA approval, which we anticipate in the second half of 2025."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our solid financial performance, improved capital structure, ongoing clinical progress and operational achievements in 2023, we enter 2024 with strong momentum and confidence in our ability to deliver profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $93.7 million, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 15% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($4.0) million, or ($0.10) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.6 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $2.2 million.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2023 were $354.0 million, reflecting an increase of 13% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2022.

Net loss for 2023 was ($30.7) million, or ($0.75) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($19.2) million, or ($0.48) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2023 was $8.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.1 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2023 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $2.1 million.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company expects revenues for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $382 to $396 million, representing growth of 8% to 12% compared to 2023 on both an as reported and constant currency basis. At current exchange rates, the company expects negligible year-over-year currency impact to revenue.

Artivion expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $68 to $72 million in 2024.

The Company's financial performance for 2024 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; gain from sale of non-financial assets, and abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, .

Forward Looking-Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, that we are entering 2024 with strong momentum and confidence in our ability to drive profitable growth, given our financial performance in 2023, our improved capital structure, and our on-going clinical progress; we expect revenues for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $382 to $396 million, representing revenue growth of between 8% to 12% compared to 2023, both as reported and on a constant currency basis; expect, at current exchange rates, negligible impact year-over-year to revenue on a constant currency basis; and expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 to $72 million in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but not limited to the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements and our operational improvements in our tissue business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; and the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.