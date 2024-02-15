SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Hut 8 Corp. - HUT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against

Hut 8 Corp. ("Hut 8"

or the "Company")

The class action concerns whether Hut 8 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Hut 8 formed following the November 2023 merger of Hut 8 Mining Corp. ("Legacy Hut") and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. ("USBTC") (the "Merger"). USBTC held a 50% interest in a joint venture bitcoin mining facility, located in King Mountain, Texas (the "King Mountain JV"), which was acquired in the Merger.

On January 18, 2024, at approximately 10:30 AM EST, J Capital Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that Hut 8's merger with USBTC was premised on a number of alleged misstatements, including (1) that the USBTC had an "undisclosed related party" as one of its largest shareholders, (2) that one of USBTC's core assets, the King Mountain JV, "has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet," and (3) that the Company had misstated certain finances of the King Mountain JV by failing to account for certain interest expenses. Citing individuals "highly familiar" with USBTC, the report stated that, without the Merger, USBTC would have undergone bankruptcy and that USBTC had a value estimated to be 70% less than the approximately $745 million that Hut 8 paid to acquire it.

On this news, Hut 8's stock price fell $2.16, or 23.3%, to close at $7.12 per share on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

