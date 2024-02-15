Terex To Present At Industrial Investor Conferences In February

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX ) announced today that company leadership will participate in fireside chats at industrial investor conferences in February, including the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference and the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

– Wednesday, February 21st at 8:50 AM EST

Barclays Industrial Select Conference

– Thursday, February 22nd at 11:30 AM EST

The live webcasts will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at .

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms.

We design, build and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications.

Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste.

Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide.

We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support.

We report our business in the following segments: (i) MP and (ii) AWP.

Contact Information

Paretosh Misra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 203-604-3977

Email: [email protected]

