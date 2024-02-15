Frontier Airlines To Participate In The Barclays Industrial Select Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Barry Biffle, CEO, will present at the 41st annual Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 1:50pm ET.



The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company's investor relations website

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), is committed to“Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company operates 137 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallons consumed. With more than 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

