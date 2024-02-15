ACELYRIN, INC. Appoints Agnes Lee As Senior Vice President, Investor Relations And Corporate Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highly accomplished leader bringing more than 25 years of investor relations, communications, and operational & strategic finance experience at public healthcare companies



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC . (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the appointment of Agnes Lee as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Reporting to Founder and CEO Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD, Ms. Lee will be responsible for leading investor relations and corporate communications and will join the company's Senior Leadership Team.

“I am pleased to welcome Agnes to the ACELYRIN leadership team,” said Dr. Lin.“Her deep expertise and strategic mindset augments our already talented team to effectively convey our unique value proposition to key stakeholders. With her proven track record of fostering strong relationships with the investment community and implementing effective communication strategies, Agnes further strengthens our foundation for success as we seek to develop transformative medicines for patients and deliver value to shareholders.”

Ms. Lee most recently served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning at Inogen, Inc., where she created an investor relations program to promote the company to analysts and investors, and collaboratively led investor marketing to reflect an evolution of the company's vision and strategy. Before Inogen, Ms. Lee served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Butterfly Network Inc., where she was responsible for building a global investor relations program to promote the company to security analysts, institutional and individual shareholders, as well as media. She also held similar roles of increasing responsibilities at Fluidigm Corporation and ResMed Inc., a NYSE and ASX dual-listed company. Ms. Lee began her investor relations career at Life Technologies, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2014. Earlier in her career, she served as finance manager at Celera Diagnostics and held investment banking roles at Salomon Smith Barney and Bank of America Securities.

“I am honored to join ACELYRIN to lead the investor relations and corporate communications functions as we progress on our corporate journey in support of patients,” said Ms. Lee.“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team as we continue building on our important relationships with investors and communicating the story of ACELYRIN's future potential.”

Ms. Lee is currently a Board Member and Board Secretary of the Association for Investor Relations (NIRI) San Diego Chapter, where she has been a member of the board since 2020.

She holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and International Affairs from Indiana University Bloomington.

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the overall advancement of ACELYRIN's programs and ability to accelerate the development and delivery of transformative medicines. These forward-looking statements are based on ACELYRIN's current plans, objectives and projections, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause ACELYRIN's actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to ACELYRIN's product candidates and other risks and uncertainties affecting ACELYRIN including those described from time to time under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in ACELYRIN's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ACELYRIN undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

