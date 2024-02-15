Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports January 2024 Operating Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for January 2024:



Funded Customers at the end of January were 23.5 million, up approximately 120 thousand from December 2023(1).



Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of January were $102.4 billion, roughly flat to December 2023. Net Deposits were $3.8 billion in January, translating to a 44% annualized growth rate relative to December 2023 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $19.5 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 26% relative to January 2023 AUC.



Trading Volumes in January were higher for options, and lower for equities and crypto relative to December 2023. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $59.3 billion (down 6%). Options Contracts Traded were 106.2 million (up 2%). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $5.9 billion (down 9%).



Margin Balances at the end of January were $3.6 billion, up 3% from December 2023.



Total Cash Sweep Balances at the end of January were $16.8 billion, up $0.4 billion (2%) from the end of December 2023.

Total Securities Lending Revenue in January was $12 million, unchanged from December 2023.



January

2024 December

2023 M/M

Change January

2023 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers1 23.5 23.4 - 23.0 2% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $102.4 $102.6 - $74.7 37% Net Deposits $3.8 $2.2 NM $1.4 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 21 20 5% 20 5% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $59.3 $63.2 (6%) $46.0 29% Options Contracts (M) 106.2 104.5 2% 82.9 28% Crypto ($B) $5.9 $6.5 (9%) $3.7 59% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 1.7 1.8 (6%) 1.5 13% Options 0.7 0.6 17% 0.6 17% Crypto 0.3 0.3 - 0.3 - Customer Margin and Cash Sweep Balances ($B) Margin Book $3.6 $3.5 3% $3.0 20% Total Cash Sweep $16.8 $16.4 2% $7.1 137% Gold Cash Sweep $16.1 $15.7 3% $6.0 168% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.7 $0.7 - $1.1 (36%) Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $12 $12 - $13 (8%)

(1) Funded Customers previously referred to as Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA). Funded Customers includes unique persons who have at least one account with a Robinhood entity.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is on a mission to democratize finance for all. In the U.S., people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker dealer (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend and earn rewards through debit cards with Robinhood Money, LLC and credit cards with Robinhood Credit, Inc., trade U.S. stocks without commission or FX fees in the UK through Robinhood U.K. Ltd., trade crypto in select jurisdictions in the European Union through Robinhood Europe, UAB, and access easy-to-understand educational content through Robinhood Learn.

Robinhood uses the“Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at ) and its Newsroom (accessible at ) as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

