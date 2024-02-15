Myriad Genetics Appoints Dallas Reed, MD, FACOG, FACMG As Principal Medical Advisor Of Women’S Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Dallas Reed, MD, FACOG, FACMG as Principal Medical Advisor to its women's health business unit, effective immediately.



Dr. Reed brings nearly 15 years of clinical and academic experience rooted in genetics and obstetrics/gynecology to Myriad. In her new role, she will support internal and external efforts to increase access to, and equity around, genetic testing throughout a woman's health journey including family planning, pregnancy management and hereditary cancer risk assessment.

“We're thrilled to welcome Dallas to the Myriad team. She is a passionate women's health leader and patient advocate who is committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in clinical care and education,” said Melissa Gonzales, president of women's health, Myriad Genetics.“She will be instrumental in helping us further our mission to advance the health and well-being for all patients.”

Dr. Reed is an OBGYN and Medical Geneticist who serves as the Chief of Genetics at Tufts Medical Center and as an Associate Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. She is board certified in obstetrics/gynecology and medical genetics. She also serves as a board member for the Boston Market of the March of Dimes. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Boston University School of Medicine and a B.S. in biology from Dillard University.

"I truly believe in the importance of bringing a real-world perspective to the critical work being done in the genetic testing space for hereditary cancer risk and reproductive health,” said Dr. Reed.“There are many exciting developments ahead that will make it easier for OBGYNs to provide equitable care and increase patients' knowledge about their genetics. I look forward to the opportunity to lend my experience to help clinicians in our field.”

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that Dr. Reed will be instrumental in helping the company further its mission to advance the health and well-being for all patients. These“forward-looking statements” are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

